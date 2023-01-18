Dame Laura Kenny shares news of expecting second child after year of heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Laura Kenny shares news of expecting second child after year of heartbreak

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 2.47pm
Dame Laura Kenny has announced she is expecting a second child (John Walton/PA)
Dame Laura Kenny has announced she is expecting a second child (John Walton/PA)

Five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny has announced that she and husband Sir Jason Kenny are expecting their second child.

The news comes a year after Kenny, 30, suffered an ectopic pregnancy and 14 months after she suffered a miscarriage.

Kenny, who gave birth to son Albie in August 2017, announced the news via her Instagram page.

“A year ago today I was sat in A&E knowing I was really poorly but not knowing what was wrong with me,” Kenny wrote.

“When I got the news I was having an ectopic pregnancy my world felt like it crumbled. We had already lost our second baby in November and I remember lying there searching for some sort of answers.

“I still feel this heartbreak today and I don’t think it will ever go away. But today a year on…”

Kenny then posted a picture of four bikes leaning against a fence to signal the expected addition to the family.

She added: “Today I felt like I couldn’t hide away anymore. I’m already starting to show and the anxiety I have felt has been unreal. Telling the world means I have to accept we are having another baby and this fills me with all kinds of emotions.

“I’m scared every single day that I might have to go through the pain of losing another baby. It makes you feel ungrateful for something you’ve so desperately wanted for the last year.

“But I also know there are going to be so many people, like I was, seeing my post and wishing I would go away with my happy ending.

“But I also know, when I was lying in the hospital bed, I was searching for people’s happy endings because it was the only thing giving me any comfort at the time. That maybe, just maybe I would get my happy ending.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Dame Laura Kenny (right) won the most recent of her five Olympic titles alongside Katie Archibald in the Madison in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kenny won the most recent of her Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, partnering Katie Archibald in the first women’s Madison at an Olympic Games.

At the same Games Kenny won silver in the team pursuit – an event in which team-mate Elinor Barker rode in the first round not realising she was pregnant at the time.

Kenny previously won gold in both the omnium and team pursuit at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

