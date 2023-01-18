Rory Best feels England and Wales have shaken up plans ahead of the Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory Best feels England and Wales have shaken up plans ahead of the Six Nations

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 5.23pm
Former Ireland captain Rory Best won four Six Nations titles (PA handout/Sage)
Former Ireland captain Rory Best won four Six Nations titles (PA handout/Sage)

Former Ireland captain Rory Best believes the appointments of Steve Borthwick and Warren Gatland have thrown “a big curveball” into his country’s quest for Guinness Six Nations glory.

Borthwick was last month unveiled as Eddie Jones’ successor as England head coach, just a fortnight after Gatland replaced Wayne Pivac for a second stint as Wales boss.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will on Thursday name his squad for the championship following a stellar 2022 in which his side rose to the top of the world rankings on the back of a historic series success in New Zealand.

Steve Borthwick was appointed England head coach last month
Steve Borthwick was appointed England head coach last month (Adam Davy/PA)

The Irish, who also clinched the Triple Crown last year, begin the tournament in Cardiff on February 4 as favourites, before finishing at home to England on March 18.

“It has probably brought a little bit of unknown,” Best said of the coaching alterations.

“If it had been Wayne Pivac and Eddie Jones you would have a fair idea of what they are going to try to do.

“So that unknown creates a bit of instability in international rugby because Ireland are trying to prepare for a game against Wales at the start of a Six Nations based on historically what Warren Gatland’s done. Will he bring something different? You don’t know.

“You can only prepare for what you believe is going to happen and England are the same.

“By the time Steve Borthwick gets to his fifth game in charge, they are going to be a different animal than they were in the autumn series and potentially at the very start of this campaign.

“England have so many players and a lot of really quality players that haven’t probably performed to the level that they should in a white jersey and he will give them the belief of a fresh start.

“From an Irish point of view, it’s put in a big curveball in terms of all of a sudden two teams that you would expect to beat… as a fan now, you’re not as confident.”

Warren Gatland has returned for a second stint as Wales head coach
Warren Gatland has returned for a second stint as Wales head coach (David Davies/PA)

Jones and Pivac were each dismissed in December after England and Wales endured miserable runs of results in 2022.

Ireland, meanwhile, have won 16 of their last 18 fixtures, including their stunning summer tour victory against the All Blacks and an autumn success over world champions South Africa.

A narrow Paris loss to Grand Slam champions France ultimately prevented Farrell’s side winning last year’s Six Nations.

Retired hooker Best, who won the championship four times, expects Ireland to once again be in title contention but concedes claiming the trophy will be far from straightforward.

Ireland beat Wales and England last year en route to winning the Triple Crown
Ireland beat Wales and England last year en route to winning the Triple Crown (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I think ultimately they will be fancying a Grand Slam,” said the 40-year-old. “I think it’s an incredibly tough year to do it.

“Ireland could get to that first mini break two from two, full of confidence, momentum, everything going for them.

“But if they happen to come unstuck in Wales and then you have France coming to the Aviva Stadium with the confidence and the class and the style that they’ll bring, it’s as likely to be two from two as it is two from two on the reverse and that’s what makes the Six Nations brilliant.

“Ireland are capable of certainly a championship and potentially a Grand Slam and it would be a massive marker to lay down with the quality of the Six Nations this year.”

