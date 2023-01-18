Mateusz Klich jokes about a huge Leeds signing – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 18 2023, 6.13pm Mateusz Klich joked about a high-profile signing at Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 18. Football Vodafone were busy… 😂😂 https://t.co/s92JhzsnO2— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2023 Mateusz Klich had a laugh. good luck @lewy_official , it is amazing club you will love it😅 🇵🇱— Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) January 18, 2023 Shear class! 🔙 20 years ago today, @alanshearer scored one of the fastest goals in Premier League history! pic.twitter.com/I6iXuiuGfg— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 18, 2023 Sergio Aguero was still celebrating. 🥰😁🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/QDwzJpX8TW— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 18, 2023 Tennis Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu. Thanks for coming out tonight The atmosphere was 💯💯 https://t.co/J6FGGkvFCR— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 18, 2023 Jamie Murray was enjoying Melbourne. #AusOpen best food on tour by country mile.— Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 18, 2023 Thanasi Kokkinakis had a win to celebrate… Crazy Couple Days… Support was unreal 🤯🗣 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/4crga69J6Q— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 18, 2023 …but then got called Nick. Kyriakis https://t.co/JcyHaO3PiG— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 18, 2023 “Oh That’s that Thanasi Kyrianakis!”😂— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 18, 2023 Cycling Laura Kenny had an announcement. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Dame Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31) Cricket James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not that old… Don’t think that’s happened yet 😂— James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 18, 2023 Sam Billings wanted answers. Genuine question… how does Chelseas spending fit within FFP?— Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 18, 2023 Ollie Pope saluted the retiring Hashim Amla. What a man what a player. Congrats on an amazing career @amlahash pic.twitter.com/mKJFWPyMWh— Ollie Pope (@OPope32) January 18, 2023 Athletics Usain Bolt reminisced. pic.twitter.com/Wjw3Au4iXy— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 18, 2023 Gymnastics A tough week for Max Whitlock. Big push this week! What we call "Welly Week" 3 routines on each piece, really tough week but essential to the process 💪🏻#gymnastics #training pic.twitter.com/4J6aiLMByD— Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock1) January 18, 2023 Formula One Carlos Sainz was enjoying training. Dolomites training camp photo dump! 🏔💪🏼–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/KARnZSAntF— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 17, 2023 Gilles Villeneuve was remembered. Remembering the late Gilles Villeneuve, born #OnThisDay 73 years ago. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/T75NSgybzS— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 18, 2023 Remembering Gilles on his birthday 🇨🇦Per sempre nei nostri cuori ❤️ pic.twitter.com/giLRYi3c1b— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 18, 2023 Golf Shane Lowry was ready for business. Ready to get my 15th season on the @DPWorldTour started tomorrow ☘️💪🏻#ADGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/zg7r3CLPSd— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) January 18, 2023 Snooker Do you wanna build a snowman? 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hB5sQy0HkZ— Neil Robertson (@nr147) January 18, 2023 