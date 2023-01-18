IFAB criticised for ‘crazy’ decision to not back temporary concussion subs trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

IFAB criticised for ‘crazy’ decision to not back temporary concussion subs trial

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 7.05pm Updated: January 18 2023, 8.30pm
Campaigners want temporary concussion substitutes to be introduced into football (Nigel French/PA)
Campaigners want temporary concussion substitutes to be introduced into football (Nigel French/PA)

Football’s lawmakers have been accused of having a hidden agenda after a temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League was rejected on Wednesday.

The International Football Association Board met at Wembley to discuss the possibility of a trial after a request from world players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum to test the protocol in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer.

With backing from the Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association, it was hoped IFAB would give the trial the green light but its rejection has left Penny Watson, the wife of former England captain Dave Watson, “dumbfounded”.

Watson won 65 England caps across eight years but is now living with dementia and his wife was among several other brain injury campaigners to sign an open letter to IFAB last summer insisting the existing concussion protocols failed to provide sufficient protection to players.

England’s Dave Watson, wearing number five, is suffering with dementia
England’s Dave Watson, wearing number five, is suffering with dementia (PA)

“I am absolutely seething and dumbfounded,” she told the PA news agency.

“I just cannot understand how that decision came about because I do know certain evidence and lobbying has been put before IFAB. I just cannot understand the negative side of things or what their thinking is behind not approving this. There is nothing to lose. It is just crazy.

“I just cannot understand the thinking and why they will not just give this a go. There has to be some reason for that. I wish I could have been in the room to try and fathom what this is. There has to be some vested interest somewhere for IFAB.

“It is almost like a hidden agenda somewhere and I can’t understand why.”

Neco Williams receives treatment before leaving the pitch as a concussion substitute at the World Cup
Neco Williams receives treatment before leaving the pitch as a concussion substitute at the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham revealed the topic of concussion substitutions was the “longest conversation” of an IFAB meeting that went over by 90 minutes.

While IFAB rejected the trial at Wembley, unions and leagues will now consider the legal impact of pressing ahead with temporary concussion substitute trials, the PA news agency understands.

Watson added: “Getting it done without IFAB’s approval, I hope that happens and it proves to be successful.

“It is a proven thing that has worked in other sports, for instance rugby, and anyone having a medical examination, which is what it is, you want privacy. Even the lower-leagues have cameras and thousand of people peering in at them, so how can you have a medical examination under those circumstances.

“There is a model there already that works with actual statistics to prove it works with rugby and the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment protocol. It is just crazy. I am very, very disappointed and very angry.”

Meanwhile, Chris Sutton, whose father Mike died in 2020 after suffering with dementia following a lengthy playing career, said on Twitter: “So the trial of temporary concussion substitutes for next season has been rejected at the IFAB meeting today.

“When are this current group of players going to actually wise up and make a stand against football’s powers that be so they get the best duty of care… it’s so idiotic.”

Headway’s chief executive Luke Griggs added: “It is hard to fathom the flawed logic behind this bitterly disappointing decision.

“The argument for the continuation of the current system appears to be that permanent concussion substitutes prevent injured players from returning to the pitch and therefore is a safer system, but this completely misrepresents the benefits of temporary concussion substitutes.

“We commend the Premier League and FA for making the case for temporary concussion substitutions, but all that has been achieved by this decision is to deny the application of an additional layer of protection to players and further damage football’s credibility when it comes to brain injury.”

Concussion Legacy Foundation UK executive director Nathan Howarth told PA: “Concussion requires appropriate attention and time to be assessed.

“My concern is that we are not giving appropriate space for concussion assessments.

“Two minutes on the pitch does not allow for appropriate evaluation, especially not in front of thousands of fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented