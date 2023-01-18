Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 8.39pm
Rory Best and Johnny Sexton played against each other for Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Rory Best fears Ireland are more reliant on veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton now than they were in the run-up to the last World Cup.

Influential skipper Sexton underwent surgery on a cheekbone injury at the start of the month but is expected to be selected when Andy Farrell names his Guinness Six Nations squad on Thursday.

More than 13 years on from his Test debut, the 37-year-old Leinster player remains his country’s undisputed first-choice for the number 10 role, with this year’s autumn World Cup in France fast approaching.

Former Ireland captain Rory Best retired after the 2019 World Cup in Japan
Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne, Billy Burns, Ciaran Frawley and Jack Crowley have each been handed opportunities to deputise during the tenure of head coach Farrell.

Yet retired hooker Best believes former international team-mate Sexton has widened the gap to his rivals and admits the lack of competition is “a worry”.

“I definitely don’t think we’re less dependent; we were probably less dependent on Johnny about six or seven years ago than we are now,” said the ex-Ireland captain.

“I think there’s a combination of things. Joey’s injuries haven’t helped since the last World Cup, while Johnny has played some of the best rugby he’s ever played, and then we’ve got a lot of young guys who aren’t getting a lot of game time, starting 10 in big games.

Johnny Sexton
“There’s plenty of URC (United Rugby Championship) experience there and as we’ve sort of seen, I think in the URC there’s unfortunately a gulf between the top and bottom teams, it’s too big.

“I don’t know that we’re necessarily any closer to finding cover for Johnny. If anything Johnny has widened the gap by the way he’s playing and in the way he’s leading, which is always a worry.”

Ireland start the Six Nations as favourites on the back of a stellar 2022 which brought a historic series win in New Zealand and top spot in the world rankings.

While Farrell’s men will be eager to build on last year’s Triple Crown success, Best believes there is a case for using the tournament to develop competition for the likes of Sexton and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong ahead of a shot at winning rugby’s ultimate prize in September and October.

“This Six Nations will be interesting to see is it about a Grand Slam or a championship and really ramming home that momentum that we’ve built over the last couple of years,” said the 40-year-old.

“Or is there a scenario where we go, ‘we’ve a couple of holes around Furlong, around Sexton and we’re going to put them on the bench to give us a safety blanket but we’ve got to try to push through the next people in there’.

“That’s a question that will be answered over the next couple of months and it will be a question that Andy will know the answer to himself. But ultimately that is a decision and a strategy that has to be made.”

:: Sage is the official insights partner of Six Nations Rugby and will be powering the Smart Ball during the Guinness Six Nations #SageInsights.

