On this day in 2012: Chris Coleman appointed new Wales manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2012: Chris Coleman appointed new Wales manager

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 6.03am
Chris Coleman went on to guide Wales to Euro 2016, a first major tournament since 1958 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chris Coleman went on to guide Wales to Euro 2016, a first major tournament since 1958 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chris Coleman was appointed as the new Wales manager, succeeding his friend, the late Gary Speed, on this day in 2012.

Former Wales defender Coleman began his managerial career with Fulham in 2003 before having spells at Spanish club Real Sociedad, Coventry and Larissa in Greece, leaving shortly ahead of his appointment to the national team.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford admitted it had been a “very difficult process” to find someone to replace Speed.

Former Wales’ national football team manager Chris Coleman (centre) with Football Association Wales president David Griffiths (left) and Football Association Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford after a press conference
Chris Coleman (centre) was all smiles as he took on the Wales job (Ben Birchall/PA)

While Coleman described his appointment as “the proudest moment in my career”, he acknowledged the circumstances surrounding Speed’s death made it a “bittersweet” experience.

“It was always going to be difficult for the next Wales manager, whoever it was going to be, because of the situation,” Coleman said. “I think it’s even more difficult for me because of my relationship with Gary.

“Although we were close friends, we were different personalities, but I’m not here to disrupt anything, I’m here to build on it.”

Wales were never in the hunt for 2014 World Cup qualification, suffering an embarrassing 6-1 defeat in Serbia as they finished below Scotland and second bottom of their group.

Manager Chris Coleman gestures on the touchline during Wales' Euro 2016 semi-final against Portugal
Coleman took Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France (Nick Potts/PA)

Coleman, though, agreed a new deal to stay on and memorably guided Wales to their first major tournament for 58 years when qualifying for Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Portugal.

Despite his contract extension also taking in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, Coleman resigned as Wales manager in November 2017 after a home defeat to the Republic of Ireland had ended hopes of reaching the finals in Russia.

Coleman was soon back in football, swiftly appointed the new manager at Sunderland.

However, with the club up for sale, he could not keep them in the Championship and left in April 2018 before having a spell in charge at Hebei China Fortune.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Chris Coleman went on to guide Wales to Euro 2016, a first major tournament since 1958 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented