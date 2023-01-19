Casper Ruud knocked out of Australian Open as Jenson Brooksby shocks second seed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Casper Ruud knocked out of Australian Open as Jenson Brooksby shocks second seed

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 6.21am Updated: January 19 2023, 7.10am
American Jenson Brooksby caused the second big shock of the Australian Open by knocking out second seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round (Dita Alangkara/AP)
American Jenson Brooksby caused the second big shock of the Australian Open by knocking out second seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round (Dita Alangkara/AP)

American Jenson Brooksby caused the second big shock of the Australian Open by knocking out second seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round.

A day after Rafael Nadal limped to defeat against another American, Mackenzie McDonald, Brooksby beat Norwegian Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-2 for the biggest victory of his career, recovering from missing three match points in the third set.

The result means the men’s event has lost its top two seeds before the third round for the first time at any grand slam since 2002.

Ruud would certainly have had higher hopes for the tournament having reached two grand slam finals last year, at the French Open and US Open.

But he struggled from the start with the unorthodox style of 22-year-old Brooksby, who is named after former British racing driver Jenson Button.

He had reason to curse his luck, too, after losing the second set when a shot from Brooksby hit the tape and dribbled over the net.

Ruud then took an off-court medical timeout for an unspecified ailment and was clinging on by his fingernails at 5-2 down in the third but Brooksby was unable to serve it out, blinking at the finish line in agonising fashion.

Ruud looked like he might turn the match around when he took the tie-break, with Brooksby beginning to struggle physically, but he forged ahead again and finally clinched his fifth match point.

He raised weary arms in the air, and then said: “I was really proud of the mental resolve after the third set didn’t go my way.”

It has been a hugely successful tournament so far for the American men, and Brooksby was joined in the third round by Tommy Paul, JJ Wolf – who upset seeds in Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Diego Schwartzman, respectively – and 20-year-old Ben Shelton, who is on his first ever trip outside the US.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev also advanced, defeating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2 6-4 6-7 (2) 6-3 to set up a third-round clash with Dan Evans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
American Jenson Brooksby caused the second big shock of the Australian Open by knocking out second seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented