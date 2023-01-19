We are united – Leeds boss Jesse Marsch stunned by ‘awful’ player unrest reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We are united – Leeds boss Jesse Marsch stunned by ‘awful’ player unrest reports

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 11.07am
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch insists he has the full backing of all his players (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch insists he has the full backing of all his players (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch described reports claiming senior players wanted him out of the club as “bull-****” after his side’s FA Cup replay win against Cardiff.

Marsch’s side snapped a seven-game winless run by thrashing Cardiff 5-2 at Elland Road to seal a fourth-round tie at either Accrington or Boreham Wood.

A more pressing Premier League fixture at home against Brentford awaits Leeds on Sunday, but Marsch hit out at “awful” social media reports of player unrest in the dressing room.

Aston Villa v Leeds United – Premier League – Villa Park
Jesse Marsch has dismissed talk of player unrest (Nick Potts/PA)

Marsch said: “This report that comes out, the bull-**** about some of the players are against me is just awful. It’s just awful. We are united. We are together.

“We are doing everything we can as a group, we are all harbouring the responsibility, especially me, and we believe in ourselves.

“We know we’re going to get better and so we’re certainly not done and we have a big challenge on Sunday, but we’re going to keep going.”

Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford both scored twice and Rodrigo fired his 12th goal of the season as Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff were dismantled.

Callum Robinson headed a late consolation for Cardiff and converted a stoppage-time penalty after Marc Roca had handled, but Leeds’ display helped ease some of the nerves on the terraces before Brentford’s visit.

Leeds, two points above the bottom three after winning just two of their last 15 top-flight matches, have been boosted by the arrival of £36million club-record signing Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

Bamford and Luis Sinisterra have also returned to action after injury and Marsch is hoping victory over Cardiff can prove to be a watershed moment.

He added: “We said two days ago, because Luis had his first day of training, Georgi had his first day of training, and we said at that point: ‘Now we’ve got something’.

“I know it’s hard for everybody to be patient. I know it is and obviously when we’re not getting the points that we should be getting I come into the spotlight.”

Cardiff interim manager Dean Whitehead endured a miserable first game in charge after the Welsh club sacked Mark Hudson last Saturday.

Leeds United v Cardiff City – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round Replay – Elland Road
Callum Robinson scored two late goals for Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Bluebirds face a relegation battle of their own after an eight-game winless run in the Championship, but Whitehead, who will be in charge for Saturday’s home game against Millwall, took heart from Robinson’s late double.

“To come back in the last five or 10 minutes and score two, I think we have to take positives from it. We have to take that into Saturday,” he said.

“It’s good to get Robbo (Callum Robinson) on the pitch. He hasn’t trained much or played much in the last three weeks. So to get two goals, we’ll take a positive going into the weekend.”

