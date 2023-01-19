Jesse Lingard admits drinking to ‘take pain away’ during last days at Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jesse Lingard admits drinking to ‘take pain away’ during last days at Man Utd

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 12.57pm Updated: January 19 2023, 3.28pm
Jesse Lingard has revealed how he turned to drink during the most difficult time of his Manchester United career to “ease” the situation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jesse Lingard has revealed how he turned to drink during the most difficult time of his Manchester United career to “ease” the situation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jesse Lingard says he turned to drink to “to try and take the pain away” as his Manchester United career nosedived.

Lingard spent 22 years at United, having joined the club’s academy at the age of seven, before leaving for Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest last summer.

The 30-year-old England international made over 230 senior appearances for United and scored the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final, but said abuse from fans and his mother’s struggle with depression left him “trying to forget what was going on” at Old Trafford.

“I was drinking before bed, having a nightcap,” Lingard told The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

“I look back now and think, ‘what was I doing that for?’ But I needed something to try and take the pain away and put me at ease somehow.

“I was trying to forget what was going on. But it makes it 10 times worse.

“You’re getting that much abuse, and I’m already down enough, and I’ve got to perform. I’m already going through things you don’t know about… I felt like the world was on my shoulders.”

Crystal Palace v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring the winning goal in Manchester United’s 2016 FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)

Lingard said how his mother Kirsty had battled with depression while he was young, often spending the whole day in bed.

She was admitted to hospital for treatment in 2019, leaving him to care for his younger siblings Jasper and Daisy-Boo.

“The depression was so bad she couldn’t really cope any more and she needed to go away and get help,” Lingard said.

“But leaving me with my little sister who was 11 at the time and my little brother who was 15, for me, I was still going through my own things as well.

“So I wasn’t really the big brother they wanted at the time. They always get the fun, laughy, bubbly Jesse and I was going through my own things, so I was on autopilot. I just wasn’t there mentally.”

Lingard said matters came to a head when he was abused by supporters after United’s FA Cup win at Derby in March 2020.

He spoke to then-United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his personal issues and doing so helped him.

“To be abused like that tipped it,” said Lingard. “I didn’t want to be on the pitch, I didn’t want to play. I didn’t want to quit football, I never would have quit football, but I needed a break.

Cardiff City v Manchester United – Premier League – Cardiff City Stadium
Lingard said he opened up to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, about his off-field issues (Nick Potts/PA)

“I need to find some motivation, some fire in my belly to get going again because I can’t be doing this.

“We kept it close knit but even just to have Ole say, ‘how is your mum? How is she doing?’ helped, to let people know what I was going through.”

Having shone on loan at West Ham in the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 games, Lingard returned to United only to find minutes on the pitch difficult to come by.

He says he was given “fake promises” over his game time, and was furious when told he would not be joining Newcastle on loan in January 2022 after the deal had been agreed.

Lingard eventually chose Forest over a return to West Ham last summer because they “showed me a lot more love”.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Premier League – City Ground
Lingard joined Nottingham Forest last summer after spending 22 years at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if he had lost respect for United over time, Lingard said: “Probably, yeah. (There was) no balance, no structure, people doing what they want. It was like a free for all.

“They are so behind with everything. You see (Manchester) City’s facilities, Tottenham’s facilities. People are miles ahead. Even on the social side of things. I went to them in 2017 about YouTube and said let’s do content.

“I just want them to get up to date on the new things that are happening. You’ve got to stay relevant. Catch up a bit.

“You see what City are doing, fresh training ground, best facilities, no one talking back in the press about the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented