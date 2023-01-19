Sam Warburton: Christ Tshiunza ticking all the boxes ahead of Wales’ Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Warburton: Christ Tshiunza ticking all the boxes ahead of Wales’ Six Nations

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 2.03pm
Sam Warburton says that Christ Tshiunza (pictured) could be a key player for Wales (David Davies/PA)
Sam Warburton says that Christ Tshiunza (pictured) could be a key player for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton believes that Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is “ticking all the boxes” ahead of this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Wales’ starting back-row against opening opponents Ireland on February 4 looks likely to comprise Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

But 21-year-old Tshiunza offers Wales head coach Warren Gatland considerable options across the back row and second row.

Exeter and Wales forward Christ Tshiunza
Highly-rated forward Christ Tshiunza offers option for Wales (David Davies/PA)

And Warburton feels that his fellow Whitchurch High School product could prove a key asset for both the Six Nations and World Cup this year.

“He plays wide a lot at Exeter, which suits Wales’ system when they put a hooker or a back-rower in their 15-metre channel. He is very comfortable with ball in hand,” Warburton said.

“He is not shy to dip in at breakdown defence as well and he is kind of ticking all the boxes at the minute. I am a big fan.

“He wears seven at Exeter, but to me he looks like a blindside. He does a bit of everything, which is nice.”

Tshiunza, who made his Wales debut against Fiji in 2021, provides a considerable physical presence at 6ft 6in and 17st 7lbs.

And Warburton added: “His lineout credentials are one big bonus, and weight is another.

“With Tshiunza at six, who is 115kg, it makes a world of difference to a scrum. I am sure from a set-piece perspective there is a massive advantage there.

“For example, if you are playing South Africa, I think you are going to pick a different back row.

Sam Warburton
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton is excited by his country’s back-row resources (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think you would go with Tshiunza at six against South Africa, who are going to come with a strong lineout and a strong set-piece game.

“So I think it’s horses for courses and it gives you a little bit of flexibility over who you pick. I wouldn’t say Morgan and Tipuric is the only combination throughout the whole Six Nations or World Cup.

“I think there is definitely a time and a place where you might chop and change.”

Warburton has also welcomed the return of Dragons back-row forward Aaron Wainwright, who has won 36 caps but not featured at Test level for almost a year.

“It could be the most athletic back row we’ve picked in a squad for a long time,” Warburton said.

“You look at Tshiunza, Wainwright, Morgan, (Tommy) Reffell, Tipuric and Faletau – proven athlete after proven athlete after proven athlete.

“I think Justin is someone who certainly plays, given his experience and his leadership credentials. I think Jac Morgan is in the front-running as well and Taulupe Faletau is nailed on for number eight.

Dragons and Wales' Aaron Wainwright
Dragons and Wales back-row forward Aaron Wainwright has been recalled to the Test squad (Ashley Western/PA)

“That is what I see as the starting trio, but I think we will see Tshiunza play at six at some point and I think Wainwright will get a run, whether he comes off the bench or plays in that six-eight hybrid role.

“I think ‘Gats’ will want him to get some more international rugby under his belt because he could be a big player for Wales, not just for now but beyond 2023 as well.

“We’ve got enough depth there now. As long as those guys are used and exposed to international rugby over the next few months then the back-row will be in a good place moving forward.”

