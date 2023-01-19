Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson made interim Yorkshire chair before Lord Patel exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson made interim Yorkshire chair before Lord Patel exit

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 2.07pm
Tanni Grey-Thompson has been appointed interim chair at Yorkshire (PA)
Tanni Grey-Thompson has been appointed interim chair at Yorkshire (PA)

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been appointed as interim chair of Yorkshire.

Thompson moves up from her role as board member and non-executive director, with Lord Kamlesh Patel stepping down at the club’s next annual general meeting in March.

Thompson will work alongside Lord Patel as co-chair, and then serve as interim chair until a permanent successor is appointed.

Patel joined Yorkshire in November 2021 following the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s allegations the previous year of racist treatment while at the county.

Thompson, 53, is regarded as one of Britain’s greatest Paralympians, with 11 gold medals.

A statement from Yorkshire read: “The board will be working with a leading international executive search firm to conduct a fair, thorough and robust recruitment process to identify an appropriate candidate. The process is open to both internal and external candidates.

“YCCC is committed to continuing to deliver positive changes in line with the values and standards established by Lord Patel and the board.

“The board and the outgoing chair are also focused on ensuring a thorough and seamless transition within the club’s leadership.”

Patel oversaw a period of reform that resulted in international cricket returning to Headingley and a focus on improving equality, diversity and inclusion but also saw the a significant number of staff leave.

The departures, including the entire coaching team, proved highly controversial and Yorkshire agreed costly settlement packages after accepting the dismissals were procedurally unfair.

Meanwhile, a hearing to examine allegations of racism linked to the club is set to take place in March.

“Since arriving at the club I have been driven by a desire to learn from the past and make Yorkshire a benchmark of cohesion and togetherness, ensuring it is an inclusive home for all who play for and support us, now and in the future,” said Patel, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel
Lord Kamlesh Patel will step down as Yorkshire chairman in March (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The process that we have established will ensure we are ideally placed to find a successor who can take on this responsibility and continue to drive our vision forward, building on the progress we have made over the last year.

“I am grateful to the board, and in particular Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson for agreeing to be part of a smooth handover process.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside such an experienced and committed leadership team, and I know that all are committed to our mission to get this club back to where it deserves to be, both on and off the field.”

