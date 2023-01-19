David Martindale shocked Livingston’s match with Dundee Utd got initial go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale shocked Livingston’s match with Dundee Utd got initial go-ahead

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 3.17pm
Parts of Livingston’s pitch were frozen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Parts of Livingston's pitch were frozen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale admits he was surprised their postponed game against Dundee United was initially given the go-ahead but felt he could not interfere in the inspection process.

A match official gave Wednesday’s cinch Premiership fixture the green light at 3pm on Wednesday but referee Matthew MacDermid called it off less than 90 minutes before kick-off after arriving at the Tony Macaroni Arena to discover the pitch was frozen.

Dundee United are looking for answers around the process after the match was postponed for a second time.

Martindale said: “I was surprised it wasn’t put off at three o’clock. To be fair, the fourth official has got his boots on and ran over the park and it probably felt OK at that point.

“We were worried about the park. We arranged for the pitch inspection before Dundee United were due to have their pre-match. The game got put on.

“Can we look at alternatives to try and get the park more playable? Yeah, we will look at that but I didn’t think that’s going to happen.

“We tried to be as reasonable as possible by calling a 3pm pitch inspection.

“I have the benefit of knowing the park. The fourth official hasn’t. I am conscious, when the fourth official comes in, I am not putting thoughts into his head. I think it’s got to be impartial. So we try and stay away from that process.”

Dundee United expressed their “extreme disappointment” over the late postponement.

A club statement added: “We both understand and share supporters’ frustrations at the timing of the postponement, as many supporters will have experienced outlay on fuel and transport at a time of financial concern for what they may feel was needless travel.

“The club had been in constant dialogue with both Livingston FC and the SPFL since concerns over the condition of the pitch were first raised around mid-day.

“It was apparent at that point that temperatures were due to drop significantly between the initial pitch inspection and kick-off, and the decision to state that the game would go ahead now looks erroneous.

“There has now been an unnecessary expense to both the club and our supporters on two occasions in attempting to have this fixture played at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“We will contact the SPFL to seek clarification on the procedures currently in place and whether plans to improve these are being reviewed in order to prevent such instances from re-occurring.”

Martindale explained how the artificial surface can freeze.

“The problem is the sand,” he said.” Once that’s solid it’s very, very difficult to thaw out, especially in the south-east corner where there is no sunlight.

“If the temperatures were going to rise or be stable up until about six or seven, we would have got away with it, but from the minute the fourth official went away the temperatures plummeted and the park gradually got worse.”

Livingston use vacuum salt to try to thaw the pitch but it only works at temperatures above -4C.

“You can put as much of that down as you want but if you have three nights of minus seven or thereabouts, any park is going to struggle,” Martindale added.

“The sub-structure of the synthetic surface is that deep that you can’t get under-soil heating in and it would be pointless having it.

“You could put covers on the park but we came in on Monday and there was an inch of snow on the park and you can’t clear that off if there are covers on it.”

