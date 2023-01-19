Temporary concussion substitute trials – what’s happened, why, and what next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Temporary concussion substitute trials – what’s happened, why, and what next?

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 3.58pm
The game’s lawmakers rejected a request to stage a temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League and other competitions next season (PA)
The game’s lawmakers rejected a request to stage a temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League and other competitions next season (PA)

The game’s lawmakers have rejected a temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League and two other competitions next season, a move which has been criticised by players’ unions, leagues and campaigners.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues.

What’s the background to this?

World players’ union FIFPRO has been calling for a trial of temporary concussion substitutes for the best part of a decade. Last month, FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum wrote to the International Football Association Board, which governs the laws of the game worldwide, asking for permission to conduct temporary concussion substitute trials in the next seasons of the Premier League, Ligue 1 in France and Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Why did those groups want to stage this trial?

The temporary substitute protocol gives medics a longer period of time to assess players who suffer a head injury – 10 minutes as opposed to three under the permanent concussion substitute protocol currently being trialled. It also allows medics to conduct that assessment away from the pitch instead of on it. Its backers therefore feel the temporary approach better protects players from brain injury, at a time when studies have found footballers are at greater risk of death from neurodegenerative disease than the general population.

There is an acceptance that even with a 10-minute assessment some concussions will be missed, but that it would provide additional time to identify a greater number of the less obvious injuries than the three-minute assessment.

What did the IFAB decide?

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Wednesday that the IFAB could not reach consensus on a trial
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Wednesday that the IFAB could not reach consensus on a trial (Nick Potts/PA)

The IFAB could not agree on a consensus at its annual business meeting at Wembley on Wednesday. Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham, a director of the IFAB, said this meant there would not be support for a trial next season.

The FA had been co-ordinating international efforts to support a trial, and it is understood a trial had majority support among the four UK associations heading into Wednesday’s meeting.

If enough of the FAs supported a trial, why isn’t it happening?

FIFA holds a strong position within the IFAB
FIFA holds a strong position within the IFAB (Nick Potts/PA)

The four UK associations make up four-fifths of the IFAB, with the final constituent being world governing body FIFA. When matters come to the IFAB’s annual general meetings for ratification, FIFA has four votes while the UK associations have one each, with a 75 per cent majority needed for motions to pass. So any request coming before the IFAB effectively requires FIFA support.

Why did FIFA not support it?

FIFA sees the permanent concussion substitution model – when applied correctly – as being safer. Its credo on head injuries is ‘suspect and protect’ –  and its argument is that if you think you need a temporary replacement in order to assess a player, then there is already a suspicion of concussion.

It cites data that up to 25 per cent of players subjected to longer head injury assessments in other sports such as rugby are later found to have concussion, despite being passed fit to play on – so-called ‘false negatives’.

Permanent substitutions, it would argue, come with a zero per cent risk of false negatives because if concussion is suspected after three minutes, the player is withdrawn.

What harm would there be in trialling temporary concussion substitutes?

No adequate answer has been given to this question yet. Perhaps the possibility of ‘false negatives’ from longer assessments is one possible ‘harm’ that opponents of a temporary concussion sub trial can foresee, but the unions and leagues would strongly dispute that.

What is the IFAB doing on concussion then?

Temporary concussion substitution trials will be kept under “active review” but the focus is on making sure the existing permanent concussion sub protocol is correctly applied, and that players are withdrawn when there is a suspicion of concussion. There was an acceptance that there have been a number of instances where the protocol has not been correctly applied and concussed players have been allowed to stay on, but it is understood no specific methods to improve the existing protocol were discussed at the ABM. Permanent concussion substitute trials were given the green light to continue indefinitely by the IFAB.

What was the reaction to the IFAB’s decision?

Dr Adam White, the head of brain health at the Professional Footballers’ Association, said the decision was “extremely disappointing”. Penny Watson, the wife of former England captain Dave Watson who is now living with dementia, described it as “crazy”.

What happens next?

The unions and leagues who made the original request are now considering their options. Lobbying for a change of heart at the IFAB’s annual general meeting in March looks doomed to fail, and in any case that comes too late for MLS to introduce the protocol for the start of its new season on February 25.

Will the MLS be prepared to defy the IFAB and press ahead with a trial? Would FIFA sanction the American league if it did? Might other leagues then follow suit? Watch this space.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
The game’s lawmakers rejected a request to stage a temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League and other competitions next season (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented