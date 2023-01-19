Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ’embarrassed himself’ in controversial exchange

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Eubank Jr feels Liam Smith “embarrassed himself” as the British rivals engaged in an ugly slanging match ahead of their middleweight showdown on Saturday night.

A contrite Smith afterwards accepted the personal barbs “crossed a line” following a reference to Eubank Jr’s sexuality during the final press conference for their fight at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Smith made the inference when he said: “You go on about girls, has anybody in this room ever seen you with a girl? This is for no laughs I am just asking, do you want to tell us something?”

Eubank Jr responded: “My private life is my private life. That is irrelevant to the boxing but I am happy and comfortable. If you want to get personal, talking about being gay? I’ve been told you cheat on your wife. I’d rather be gay than a cheat.”

The comments between the pair led to Sky Sports presenter Anna Woolhouse making an on-air apology for the “personal and homophobic remarks made up on stage”.

Eubank Jr told the PA news agency afterwards: “It escalated quickly – and that’s OK. This is boxing, this is the entertainment business, this is the fight game and this is real.

Chris Eubank Jr feels his rival “embarrassed himself” (Nick Potts/PA)

“You don’t say the things he was saying or act the way he was acting if you’re not rattled in some way, shape or form.

“People react to fighting a man in different ways. He embarrassed himself up there but it’s OK. We’re going to fight it out and settle our differences in a couple of days’ time.”

Smith, a former WBO light-middleweight champion, admitted the controversial exchange was uncalled for and suggested both fighters trying to hit the 160lb limit may have played its part.

Liam Smith is a former world champion at light-middleweight (Simon Marper/PA)

He told PA: “It’s crossed a line and for people looking at it, it’s wrong. We shouldn’t act like that. It’s fight week, we’re both starving and making weight. If anyone took it personally, I apologise.

“It was always going to get a little bit heated like that. At the end of the day it’s just words. Just take it with a pinch of salt.”

Eubank Jr, who has 32 wins – 23 inside the distance – and two defeats in his professional career, has insisted throughout a testy build-up that he only needs to be at 50 per cent to prevail against 34-year-old Smith.

Well that escalated quickly #EubankSmith — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) January 19, 2023

The 33-year-old Eubank Jr said: “I’ve always wanted to win this fight by knockout, the fact that Liam is being a child up here is giving me extra incentive.

“I’m cutting weight right now, so I’m at a good solid 44-45 per cent right now, but I’ll be a strong 50 per cent on the night and that will be more than enough to take care of the man on my left.”

Smith (32-3-1, 19KOs) poured scorn on Eubank Jr’s assertion ahead of a bout in which both fighters can put themselves back into world title contention with a win.

Smith added: “That’s Chris being Chris. Nobody believes him. He doesn’t believe that himself.”