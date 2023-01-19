Hearts boss Robbie Neilson handed two-match ban for dismissal against St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will have to sit in the Easter Road stand for Sunday’s Scottish Cup derby against Hibernian.

Neilson has picked up a two-match ban as a result of his dismissal in his team’s 1-0 victory over St Mirren last Friday.

The 42-year-old has accepted the offer of a one-match ban after being charged with misconduct by the Scottish Football Association.

The former Hearts, Dundee United and Leicester defender also received an automatic one-match ban after picking up four yellow cards.

Neilson was booked for dissent by referee David Munro and later received a second yellow card seconds after appealing for a handball decision and delaying the return of the ball to Saints defender Declan Gallagher.

The Tynecastle boss will also be banned from the touchline for the cinch Premiership contest at Livingston on January 29.