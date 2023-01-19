Jon Dahl Tomasson confirms Blackburn bid for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed the Sky Bet Championship club have made a bid for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous but feels they face stiff competition.

Udinese and Watford are among the other clubs who have been linked with the Scotland centre-back, whose contract expires in the summer.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson recently expressed confidence that the 23-year-old would still be at the club for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

“We have made an offer, yes,” former Malmo boss Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We’re still waiting for the situation (to resolve) and that’s what we’re waiting for.

“In an ideal world you get all the players into the building, but it’s quite tough to attract all the players you want when the competition is extremely difficult.”