Where Eagles date and a victorious night owl – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association January 19 2023, 6.19pm Andy Murray was a winner in Melbourne (AP) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19. Tennis Plenty were captivated by Andy Murray's success in Melbourne. INSTANTLY ICONIC.#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/cRIQi84qrY— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2023 .@andy_murray is the comeback king 👑 pic.twitter.com/Ruq0D8BtwG— US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 19, 2023 This moment. What a total hero.🙌 @andy_murray🙌🎥 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/mvLdyZgKkz— LTA (@the_LTA) January 19, 2023 Simply amazing 🤩After 5 hours and 45 minutes @andy_murray prevails over Kokkinakis 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3, 7-5.@AustralianOpen | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/t50GTz0TCK— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 19, 2023 After Novak Djokovic had limped into the third round of the Australian Open. pic.twitter.com/9iKf9BUz0h— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 19, 2023 Football Tributes were paid to Anton Walkes. pic.twitter.com/HXCGh2ThQQ— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes.The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time 💙 pic.twitter.com/NCPvFU4A6v— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2023 Lost for words 😪Rest in peace Anton, you'll be missed champ! 🤍🕊️😇 pic.twitter.com/bumh3qx8il— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) January 19, 2023 Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes.Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/bWZIz324z4— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 19, 2023 Everyone at Major League Soccer mourns the sudden passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes.We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. pic.twitter.com/g0m9ozEbpy— Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) January 19, 2023 Arsenal remembered a club legend. January 19, 1878: Herbert Chapman is bornHerbert led us to league titles and FA Cup success – but his impact went far beyond the on-pitch achievements.A true Arsenal legend who played a key role in shaping the club we all love today.Herbert Chapman: The great innovator ❤️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 19, 2023 Ian Wright was busy relaxing. 💆🏾♂️😌 pic.twitter.com/uZIVhosldH— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 18, 2023 Robert Snodgrass reflected on a milestone appearance. 600th club game last nightgreat 5-0 victory!After missing 2/3 years with injury this is massive for me,thanks to my family & friends for being on this emotional rollercoaster ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iKfjBodRKT— Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) January 19, 2023 Neil Warnock showed another side to his game. This referee looks like he knows what he’s doing , anyone know his name ?! pic.twitter.com/KWsVpTPQ4L— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) January 19, 2023 And Crystal Palace prepared for a meeting with one of their own. Meet Challenger, who is representing us at a special event in the USA on Saturday 🦅🇺🇸This magnificent eagle will be meeting Palace fans at Premier League Mornings Live in Orlando, before & after #CRYNEW 🙌#CPFC | @PLinUSA | @NBCSportsSoccer | @UniversalORL | @AEFeagles— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 19, 2023 Rugby union Ireland became the final team to name their Six Nations squad. Andy Farrell's Ireland! 🟢#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 19, 2023 🏴☘️🏴🏴The @SixNationsRugby squads are confirmed 🙌Which players are your ones to watch this year? pic.twitter.com/mZwtWRqVCt— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 19, 2023 Formula One Happy 43rd birthday to Britain’s 2009 world champion. Wishing @JensonButton a very happy birthday today! 🥳🎉 Have a great one, JB! 🙌🧡 pic.twitter.com/jAEhJiIY8j— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 19, 2023 American football The NFL called on Harry Kane to announce next season’s London ‘home’ teams. Over to you, @HKane!The 2023 NFL London Games designated teams are… 🥁@BuffaloBills x @Titans x @Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/RjrrBmtgEJ— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 19, 2023 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be among the stars making the trip. We’re heading to London next season! 🇬🇧#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/j4GFqZNbk2— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 19, 2023 Already a subscriber? 