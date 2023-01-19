Andy Murray’s record-setting 11 comebacks from two sets down to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray’s record-setting 11 comebacks from two sets down to win

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 7.53pm
Andy Murray recovered from a two-set deficit for the 11th time in his career (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Andy Murray recovered from a two-set deficit for the 11th time in his career (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Andy Murray recovered from two sets down to win a match for a record 11th time in his extraordinary career in a late-night finish at the Australian Open.

Murray’s second-round comeback victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis took him past Roger Federer, Boris Becker and Aaron Krickstein for most singles wins having trailed by two sets to love.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his previous efforts.

2006 Davis Cup – def. Andy Ram 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-2 6-3

A 19-year-old Murray surprisingly dropped the first two sets to world number 662 Andy Ram of Israel in a Davis Cup tie played back in 2006.

The Scot rallied, however, breaking late in the third before romping through the last two sets in the Euro African Zone Group One encounter.

He and future coach Jamie Delgado lost the doubles match on the following day as Great Britain ultimately succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

2008 Wimbledon – def. Richard Gasquet 5-7 3-6 7-6 (3) 6-2 6-4

Andy Murray celebrates
Andy Murray recorded his first grand slam win from two sets down against Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

An inspired Murray came back from the brink against Richard Gasquet to make his first Wimbledon quarter-final in 2008.

Leading by two sets and a break, Gasquet double faulted at 30-40 when serving for the match, before Murray sealed the set on a tie-break with an outrageous running backhand winner.

He never relinquished the momentum and went on to secure victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

2008 US Open – def. Jurgen Melzer 6-7 (5) 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-1 6-3

Just two months later, Murray repeated the trick by beating Jurgen Melzer in the third round of the US Open.

Murray looked in serious trouble against the left-handed Melzer at one stage but recovered to win in three hours and 52 minutes.

He went on to reach his first grand slam final, losing in straight sets to Roger Federer.

2010 French Open – def. Richard Gasquet 4-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-2 6-1

Murray and Gasquet re-enacted their remarkable Wimbledon encounter in the first round of the 2010 French Open.

Both men were hampered by knee problems during the match, but Murray ultimately held up better in the latter stages.

His campaign would end in disappointing fashion, however, with a straight-sets defeat to Tomas Berdych in the last 16.

2011 French Open – def. Viktor Troicki 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5

Murray defeated Serbia’s Viktor Troicki in the French Open fourth round in 2011 in a match spread over two days.

He fought back from two sets down to level and had all the momentum when play was called off amid fading light.

Troicki made the most of his reprieve to lead 5-2 in the fifth, before losing five games in a row as Murray progressed to the quarter-finals.

2011 US Open – def. Robin Haase 6-7 (5) 2-6 6-2 6-0 6-4

Andy Murray cools down
Andy Murray struggled to a five-set victory over Robin Haase in the heat at the 2011 US Open (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

Murray entered the 2011 US Open as one of the favourites having lifted the title at Cincinnati only two weeks beforehand without dropping a set.

However, he almost came unstuck in the second round against unseeded Dutchman Robin Haase – losing the first two sets before winning the next three.

He went on to lose to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

2013 Wimbledon – def. Fernando Verdasco 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-4 7-5

Andy Murray celebrates
Andy Murray was pushed all the way by Fernando Verdasco in the quarter-finals before going on to win the Wimbledon title in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Murray’s biggest scare in his march to the 2013 Wimbledon title came in the quarter-finals against the big-hitting Fernando Verdasco.

The Spanish left-hander threatened to blow Murray off the court for two sets before the Briton recovered his poise.

He continued to improve thereafter and defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the final for his second grand slam triumph.

2015 US Open – def. Adrian Mannarino 5-7 4-6 6-1 6-3 6-1

Murray enhanced his never-say-die reputation with another comeback victory at the US Open in 2015.

He laboured initially against unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino but powered through the final three sets for the loss of just five games.

2016 French Open – def. Radek Stepanek 3-6 3-6 6-0 6-3 7-5

Czech veteran Radek Stepanek gave Murray an almighty scare in the first round of the French Open in 2016.

The world number two at the time struggled against the guile of the 37-year-old before finding his feet in the latter part of the match.

The victory proved to be the catalyst for Murray’s run to a first and only appearance in a French Open final, which he lost in four sets to Djokovic.

2020 US Open – def. Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) 6-4

Murray made a winning return to grand slam action at the US Open after more than a year away from the game because of hip surgery.

He battled in trademark fashion having dropped the first two sets to Yoshihito Nishioka and even saved a match point in the fourth.

2023 Australian Open – def. Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-7 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3 7-5

Arguably his greatest comeback victory, a 35-year-old Murray recovered from two sets and 5-3 down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis just two days after beating Matteo Berrettini in a five-set epic.

The win over Kokkinakis was Murray’s longest professional match, lasting five hours and 45 minutes and not finishing until 4.05am.

