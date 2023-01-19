Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie says players are to blame for for lacking at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie says players are to blame for for lacking at Hearts

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 10.33pm
Ross McCrorie questioned the mentality (PA)
Ross McCrorie questioned the mentality (PA)

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie admits the players’ mentality was not right during their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat by Hearts.

The Dons impressed in Sunday’s extra-time defeat by Rangers in the Viaplay Cup but were four down at half-time at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

The result puts added pressure on manager Jim Goodwin amid their poor away form but McCrorie feels the players need to take responsibility.

The former Rangers player, who captained the side in place of the suspended Anthony Stewart, said: “I wouldn’t say it’s on the gaffer, no – it’s on the players. We had a good starting 11 out but the mentality wasn’t there.

“To be honest, it was an embarrassing scoreline. It was a disgrace. It should be a much closer game because Hearts are our rivals this season for third and fourth, the top end of the table.

“So it’s embarrassing to come away with that result.

“There are no excuses. We can’t talk about Sunday’s game because we should have the fitness levels to go again a few days later.

“We should have the fitness and the energy levels, so you have to question the mentality. Because I don’t think it was there with some boys.

“We still have a very good team but we just need to sort a few details out within the ranks, tidy things up and do the analysis.

“We need to get rid of the mistakes we keep making – that’s a mentality thing as well and we need to cut it out of our game.”

