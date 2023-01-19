Joe Shaughnessy targeting lengthy run in Scottish Cup with St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy is targeting a lengthy run in the Scottish Cup as they prepare to open their campaign against Dundee.

Saints lost 4-0 at Celtic Park on Wednesday but their earlier win over the champions and a draw with Rangers have shown they are a match for anyone on their day.

Stephen Robinson’s side are unbeaten in Paisley in six months and are looking to take that home form into the cup.

“It’s a massive game for us,” Shaughnessy said. “We know we’re never going to win the league, but the cup competitions are ones we can go far in and challenge for.

“It all starts against a good Dundee team so we’ll make sure we’re right at it.

“We have to look at the cup and have a right go at it. We’ll prepare right and make sure we give them all the respect and not take them too lightly.

“We know we’ve got it in us to beat anyone. We’re a good side, we’re well drilled and we have confidence playing anyone.”