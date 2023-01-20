Cameron Norrie suffers third-round Australian Open exit to Jiri Lehecka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie suffers third-round Australian Open exit to Jiri Lehecka

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 9.02am
Cameron Norrie was dumped out of the Australian Open by Jiri Lehecka (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Cameron Norrie was dumped out of the Australian Open by Jiri Lehecka (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Cameron Norrie’s hopes of reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time ended with a five-set loss to Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.

The British number one struggled initially in breezy conditions but looked to be on the right path when he opened up a two sets to one lead.

But 21-year-old Lehecka, ranked 71 in the world, battled back to take the second and Norrie took a medical timeout for treatment to his left knee early in the fifth set before falling to a 6-7 (8) 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-4 defeat.

It will be a big disappointment for Norrie, who beat Lehecka on his way to the final of the ATP tournament in his home town of Auckland last week and had started the season by defeating Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz at the United Cup.

In hindsight, Norrie may feel he played a little too much in the build-up, and he was not able to find the same form here that he showed in Sydney.

Czech tennis has largely been about a remarkable production line of female talent but Lehecka is one of a cohort of young men hoping to emulate the success of Tomas Berdych.

He possesses a big serve and forehand and had the better of the first set, forcing Norrie to save three break points, but could not convert a 6-4 lead in the tie-break.

Cameron Norrie had treatment to his left knee
Cameron Norrie had treatment to his left knee (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Norrie showed his competitive desire to save three set points, the first with a fine pass down the line, and clinched his second opportunity.

But the 27-year-old was not playing well, missing time and again with his forehand, and Lehecka held onto an early break to claim the second set.

Norrie appeared to have found his range in the third, making only six unforced errors compared to 27 in the first two sets, but the momentum switched around again at the start of the fourth.

The 11th seed was in big trouble when he dropped serve again in the first game of the decider and called the trainer to have his left knee taped up.

Norrie fought hard to try to find a way back after going a double break down but he was unable to conjure the same magic as Andy Murray and Lehecka served the match out to love for the biggest moment of his young career.

