PFA chairman John Mousinho named Portsmouth head coach

Portsmouth have appointed Professional Footballers’ Association chairman John Mousinho as head coach on “a long-term contract”.

The 36-year-old has left his position as player-coach at Sky Bet League One rivals Oxford to move to Fratton Park.

He replaces Danny Cowley, who was sacked on January 2 following a run of nine league games without victory.

Pompey sit 15th in the table ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against Exeter.

“I’m delighted to be appointed Pompey head coach and am excited to get started in the role,” Mousinho told Portsmouth’s website.

“The club and I are share similar ambitions and we’re focused on delivering the short and long-term success that the supporters here deserve.

“I want our team to play on the front foot, with aggressive and attacking football that will win games and entertain the fans.”

Mousinho will relinquish his role at the PFA.

Pompey added: “He was elected as chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association players’ board in May 2021, but will soon be standing down from that position to fully focus on his new role.”