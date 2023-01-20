Sheffield United placed under transfer embargo by EFL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheffield United placed under transfer embargo by EFL

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 11.38am Updated: January 20 2023, 5.12pm
Sheffield United have been placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sheffield United have been placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield United have been placed under a transfer embargo after defaulting on a payment to another club, the English Football League has confirmed.

The Blades, on course for promotion to the Premier League, have been listed as one of two Sky Bet Championship clubs, alongside Reading, under an embargo on the EFL’s official website.

United have breached EFL Regulation 52.2.3, which states: “If a club is in default of payments due to another club under a transfer or compensation agreement the club shall be subject to a registration embargo, such that it shall not be permitted to register any player with that club without the prior written consent of the league until such times as the agreement is honoured.”

The PA news agency understands the embargo will remain in place until the money owed has been paid.

The Blades acknowledged the EFL announcement in a statement released later on Friday.

The club said: “Club officials remain in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of working to a resolution early next week. The club would like to thank the EFL for its assistance and taking into account a number of unique circumstances.

“The board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

The club’s Saudi owner, Prince Abdullah, is currently in talks with an unnamed party over a possible sale of the club, but the embargo is not connected to takeover talks.

Prince Abdullah took sole control of the Blades in 2019 when a High Court ruling forced former co-owner Kevin McCabe to sell his 50 per cent share.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said last month that he was aware “there was an on-going process” when asked about the takeover talks.

Heckingbottom has steered United into the Championship’s second automatic-promotion place and they are 11 points clear of third-placed Watford.

