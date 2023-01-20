Lewis Cook set for a ‘few weeks’ on sidelines with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Cook set for a ‘few weeks’ on sidelines with knee injury

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 3.00pm
Lewis Cook is set for several weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a knee injury.

Cook suffered the problem in last week’s defeat at Brentford and is set for a spell on the sidelines, beginning with this weekend’s crunch clash against Nottingham Forest.

“Lewis Cook will be a few weeks,” boss Gary O’Neil said on the club’s official website.

“There’s good and bad around that news. Lew has suffered some bad knee injuries before, so it’s good in that sense that it’s not serious. Having said that, it’s obviously bad that we won’t have him available.

“Even in the moment when it happened, we were confident it wasn’t a serious one. Obviously with what he’s been through, you need to get it all checked.

“Thankfully, it’s not as serious as his recent injuries. Hopefully he’ll be back available soon, but we’re disappointed we don’t have him for the weekend.”

Cook joins Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier and David Brooks on the sidelines.

O’Neill added: “Dominic Solanke will still be missing, Marcus Tavernier will still be missing and David Brooks is going really well. I can’t wait to see him progress and get closer to playing games, but he’s not quite ready for that yet.

“In terms of Dom, he jarred his knee with no-one around him and it was a bit of an awkward fall. I don’t expect him to be out for long, but he won’t make the weekend.”

New signing Dango Ouattara, who became the first new arrival under new owner Bill Foley when he joined from French club Lorient on a five-and-a-half-year deal this week, could make his debut against Forest.

“I think there’s always things to consider around what he’s been doing for last few days,” O’Neil said.

“He’s been involved in a transfer, so it’s not been a normal week for him. Having said that, it’s a big game that we have in 24 hours and we do have some injuries.

“The squad isn’t full strength at the moment and he does provide an option.”

