Leeds striker Georginio Rutter not feeling pressure of £36m price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leeds striker Georginio Rutter not feeling pressure of £36m price tag

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 3.08pm
Leeds United’s new signing Georginio Rutter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds United’s new signing Georginio Rutter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds’ new club-record signing Georginio Rutter insists he will not be weighed down by his £36million price tag.

The France Under-21 striker signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road after arriving from Hoffenheim last week, with the fee eclipsing the previous record of £27m paid for Rodrigo in 2020.

Rutter, 20, who will be included in Jesse Marsch’s squad for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Brentford, said: “It’s not something that puts any pressure on me at all really. I concentrate on playing my football, doing stuff I know how to do.

“We’ll see how things go, but transfers are a thing that’s between clubs aren’t they? It’s the clubs who negotiate, I just get on with my football.”

Rutter, who scored his first professional goal in a Champions League match for Rennes against Sevilla aged 18, revealed he is hoping to forge a real life partnership with Rodrigo, having played alongside the Spaniard on his PlayStation.

Rutter, introduced to the Elland Road crowd at half-time during Leeds’ midweek FA Cup replay win against Cardiff, said: “I could see the other night just how the fans really appreciate both Patrick (Bamford) and Rodrigo.

“From before, I used to actually play on the PlayStation with Rodrigo in my team. He’s particularly fast on the PlayStation. I play up front with him, 4-4-2, me and Rodrigo.”

Rutter scored 11 goals and made 11 assists in 64 appearances for Hoffenheim after joining from Rennes in February 2021.

He was already good friends with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who he has played alongside for France Under-21s, and said Leeds head coach Marsch had been a big factor in his decision to come to the club.

Rutter added: “He influenced me quite a large amount. Obviously I’ve spoken to him since I came here, but we had a phone conversation and he basically was very convincing.

“He said he had a lot of confidence in me. He said I could bring a lot to the club and what I like about him is it’s clear he has a lot of confidence in youth and bringing through young players. We had a very warm conversation.”

Marsch confirmed Rutter would be included in his squad on Sunday when Leeds will be bidding for just their third win in 16 league games.

Skipper Liam Cooper will return to contention after a knee injury and January signing Max Wober has recovered from a knock sustained against Cardiff, while Crysencio Summerville (ankle) is hoping to return to full training next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Leeds United’s new signing Georginio Rutter (Mike Egerton/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Leeds United’s new signing Georginio Rutter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented