‘We want boxing to be inclusive’ says Chris Eubank Jr after frosty weigh-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘We want boxing to be inclusive’ says Chris Eubank Jr after frosty weigh-in

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 3.22pm Updated: January 20 2023, 6.11pm
Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband at Friday’s weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband at Friday’s weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr sported a rainbow armband following his unpleasant exchange with Liam Smith as the pair came in under the middleweight limit for Saturday night’s grudge bout.

Sky Sports apologised for “personal and homophobic remarks” at Thursday’s final pre-fight press conference, which turned ugly when Smith made sly references as he questioned Eubank Jr’s sexuality.

Eubank Jr, who responded with unsubstantiated claims about Smith’s fidelity to his wife, pointedly wore a pro-LGBT armband at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of a much-anticipated bout at Manchester’s AO Arena.

He kept the accessory on throughout a frosty and protracted staredown with Smith which passed off without incident after the pair had both scaled 11st 5lbs – one pound below the middleweight cut-off.

While Eubank Jr and Smith have apologised for their conduct, the matter may rumble on beyond this weekend as the British Boxing Board of Control said it is “considering the conduct” of the fighters.

Eubank Jr wrote on Twitter afterwards: “We don’t discriminate… we don’t alienate. We want boxing & sport as a whole, to be all inclusive.”

The slanging match has cast another unwanted shadow over the sport in this country, just a few months on from Conor Benn failing two drugs tests which nixed a catchweight fight against Eubank Jr.

BOXING Manchester
(PA Graphics)

While Benn insisted he is innocent and “the truth will soon come out”, public perception seems to have shifted in favour of Eubank Jr, so often a pantomime villain in the build-up to and during fights.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve always had a great relationship with the public. Whenever I go out, it’s always love, it’s always handshakes, it’s always autographs and pictures.

“I guess the shift would be the online stuff more than anything. You do see more positive comments, you do see ‘I used do be a Benn fan and not like Eubank but now I’m Team Eubank’, which is great.

“But I don’t know if I’m going to get booed into the arena or cheered on Saturday night. I’m interested to find out.”

Eubank Jr, at 33 a year younger than Smith, has spent his career campaigning at middleweight and super-middleweight and only lost to British compatriots Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves respectively.

While he has fallen short at world level in the past, Eubank Jr feels he is ripe for another tilt at the top level and that Smith, a former sparring partner, is below that level.

Eubank Jr added: “He’s a good fighter, not a great fighter. You have to be great to beat me. Beating Liam Smith will put me in a firm position to challenge for world titles and the big names.”

Eubank Jr – who is trained by Roy Jones Jr, widely-regarded as one of the finest fighters of all-time – has tried mind games in a bid to unsettle Smith, insisting he only needs to be at 50 per cent to win.

Smith, a former WBO light-middleweight champion who has won 32 of his 36 fights and fought Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, insisted he has ignored Eubank Jr’s claims.

Smith told PA: “If you believe he’s going to be 50 per cent then you’re clueless.

Liam Smith is a former world light-middleweight champion (Simon Marper/PA)
Liam Smith is a former world light-middleweight champion (Simon Marper/PA)

“Don’t be fooled into thinking I’ve trained at 70 per cent because he says he’s at 50. I’ve trained for the best Chris Eubank, I’ve trained for the most relentless Chris Eubank there’s ever been.

“He wouldn’t underestimate me. He’s paid Roy Jones to fly over from Florida. I’m happy Roy’s in his corner because I know Chris is going to try the Roy Jones stuff and that’s what I feel he lacks.”

A Smith victory would put the Liverpudlian in prime position for a shot at a second world title, potentially giving him family bragging rights over brother Callum, the former WBA super-middleweight champion who is now at light-heavyweight and was once linked with a fight against Eubank Jr.

Smith added: “We’re both now trying to become two-time world champions and two-weight world champions. It’s a race between me and Callum but I won’t hate him if he does it first.

“Chris is lucky he never fought Callum. I’ll beat him but Callum would hurt him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband at Friday’s weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband at Friday’s weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented