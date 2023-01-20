Survival still the aim for high-flying Fulham, says Marco Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Survival still the aim for high-flying Fulham, says Marco Silva

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 3.32pm
Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s main target for the season remains Premier League survival (Tim Goode/PA)
Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s main target for the season remains Premier League survival (Tim Goode/PA)

Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s main target for the season remains Premier League survival despite their impressive first half of the campaign.

Fulham host Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday and go into the weekend in sixth place, just two points behind their London derby opponents.

However, Silva believes the club’s aims for the season have not changed and will not look towards European football.

“Our ambition is to remain in the Premier League. It’s so important for this football club to be in the Premier League consistently and of course it’s the aim for us, it’s our goal and we are not going to change,” the Fulham boss said.

“Everyone can have their opinion and talk about this situation but for me it’s clear, our ambition.

“You can see now that we are in the January market how some clubs are strengthening their squads, how they have the capacity to keep buying players as well, and we have to be realistic.

“Even clubs with different positions to us, they have the capacity to keep improving their squad and sometimes when you try to put some different things for this football club we have to be realistic and think about the reality.”

Fulham have 31 points, just nine points shy of the 40-point number often associated with Premier League safety.

However, the Cottagers are also 16 points clear of the relegation zone and have not looked like drifting into the bottom three at any stage so far this season.

“Of course we all know that 40 points is sometimes that magic number that some clubs are looking for,” Silva said.

“If and when we achieve it, I am not looking to talk about different goals.

“It has been one of the key points from this season and last season. Last season our target was completely different, the goal was to be champion and my answer was every week we have to look game by game and at the end we can see if we achieved the main goal at the end of the season.

“It has been one of the keys because we don’t change many things if we have a bad run.

“Of course our start has been fantastic, and after the World Cup break as well, but you know that a different run can come for us.”

One pressing issue for Fulham and Silva is that of penalty takers, after Aleksandar Mitrovic missed his third of the season at Newcastle on Sunday.

The Serbia forward slipped as he took it and hit the ball onto his standing foot, resulting in an indirect free-kick.

However, Silva believes if Mitrovic does step up again, he will have the club’s full backing.

“As you expect it is always a decision that I am taking before the matches. The players, they know normally during the week who will be the taker,” he said.

“Mitro, until now, he has been the main taker. We have enough good takers in our squad if we have to decide something different.

“Right now I don’t see the reasons to take these decisions. Let’s see. Right now we have more days to prepare the match, more days to prepare penalties as well and all these situations.

“If it will be Mitro again we have all the confidence in him.

“If it will be Andreas Pereira, Willian, we have enough good takers – Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney and Bobby (De Cordova-Reid) – we have enough takers but it’s a decision for me to take on the match day with more time to work with them.

“But full confidence if Mitro has to go again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s main target for the season remains Premier League survival (Tim Goode/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s main target for the season remains Premier League survival (Tim Goode/PA)
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented