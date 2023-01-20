David Martindale out to end Scottish Cup hoodoo with Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale out to end Scottish Cup hoodoo with Livingston

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 3.52pm
David Martindale is aiming for cup glory (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Martindale is aiming for cup glory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale is desperate for a Scottish Cup run after years of frustration going back to his playing days.

Livi have not made a Scottish Cup quarter-final since 2005 and Martindale has only enjoyed two last-16 ties in his spell on the coaching staff over the past nine years.

“It’s about time I had a good run in the Scottish Cup,” he said ahead of Saturday’s fourth-round tie at Stenhousemuir.

“From playing, amateur football, was really successful in the Scottish Cup. Sunday amateurs, got to the final, and Saturday amateur we got to semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

“It’s been one of my bugbears when I played at junior level, and since I came to Livingston it’s been a massive bugbear, the lack of progression in the Scottish Cup.

“I never had great success at Pumpherston or Broxburn. At Livingston we have been successful in the League Cup and Challenge Cup but this is the one cup we have had a lack of success and I would like to rectify that as soon as possible.

“The closest we came was losing on penalties to Aberdeen in the last 16.

“We don’t really seem to get the luck of the draw in these fixtures either, because I do think there’s an element of luck in the Scottish Cup when you look at some teams’ pathways to the final over the years.”

Martindale is extra keen to enjoy success in the tournament after his own playing experiences in equivalent competitions at different standards.

“It doesn’t matter what level you play, the Scottish Cup has a wee bit of magic about it,” he said.

“If you ask anybody if you were going to win one cup, everyone would tell you it’s the Scottish Cup they want to win. I would love to get to the latter stages and take Livingston to Hampden in the Scottish Cup.

“Everyone enjoys cup football and it brings a different element. I remember as a player we would wear a tracksuit to the game but when it was the Scottish Cup we’d have the shirt and tie on. Scottish Cup generally meant you were getting a bus rather than going in your cars.

“You should be playing against opponents that you are not familiar with and that’s the part I look forward to also.”

Martindale is not totally unfamiliar with League Two Stenny, who appointed Gary Naysmith as manager earlier this month.

“I have a lot of time for Gary,” he said. “We came up against Gary in League One when he was at East Fife. They were our bogey team. Maybe it was Gary.

“We won the league that year but East Fife gave us some very, very difficult games. He got the job at Queen of the South and they were a really, really difficult team to play against.

“I have a lot of respect for Gary as a manager, he had a top playing career and knows the game inside out. It’s going to be a difficult game.

“We have done as much homework as we can. I know a lot of the players there. I had Tam Orr, I had Mikey Miller, I know (Nat) Wedderburn, Sean Crichton is injured but he was my captain at Livingston.

“I am familiar with a lot of the players and I will give them the same respect as any Premiership opponent.”

