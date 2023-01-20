Nathan Jones urges Southampton to get their ‘head above water’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones urges Southampton to get their ‘head above water’

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 4.50pm
Southampton manager Nathan Jones has guided his side to three successive wins in all competitions (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Southampton manager Nathan Jones has guided his side to three successive wins in all competitions (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Southampton boss Nathan Jones has challenged his squad to reach the psychological barrier of hauling themselves out of the relegation zone as they prepare for a period which could define the season.

Jones, who took over from Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of the World Cup break, finally secured a first Premier League win at fellow strugglers Everton last weekend.

It was a third straight victory on the back of cup successes over Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

While Saints remain bottom of the Premier League table, they are now just a point from safety.

The visit of Aston Villa on Saturday is the start of three successive home games, with Newcastle in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final next week ahead of an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Blackpool.

Fellow strugglers West Ham are hosting Everton this weekend, which could again see another twist in the battle for survival and Jones wants his side completely focused on their own next target.

“That is the first psychological barrier really, just to get above the line, and that is what we want to do,” Jones said.

“We would have liked to have done it by now, but it gives us an opportunity this weekend against a very, very tough side, and that is probably our motivation now.

“We all know that, it is the first psychological barrier and then you can start to build.

“At the minute we are playing catch up, but we want to get past that and get our head above water.

“But we don’t get too low when we lose or too high when we win, we have to keep an equilibrium and that is what we have kept.

“It is a big couple of weeks coming up in terms of three competitions, but we are excited by that. It is a challenge we want to have.

“Yes the last three results have helped to galvanise everyone, helped to give everyone a little bit of a boost and for everyone to really believe in the work that we are doing inside and out.

“But we haven’t rested on our laurels this week, we have had a real hard week.”

Southampton could hand a first start to Charly Alcaraz after the Argentinian midfielder came off the bench to make his debut in the win at Everton last weekend, while Armel Bella-Kotchap and Stuart Armstrong continue to be assessed after their recent spell out.

Villa sold striker Danny Ings to West Ham on Friday, but Jones is not taking the challenge of Unai Emery’s men lightly.

Jones said: “Villa are a good side. They are very potent, have good pace and energy and are attack-minded.

“He (Emery) has been successful everywhere he has been and has a great reputation.

“It will be the toughest of tests so we have to make sure we show the discipline we have in recent weeks and present an attacking force ourselves.”

