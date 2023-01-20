Freezing conditions force postponements in Football League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Freezing conditions have resulted in three fixtures in Saturday’s Football League schedule being postponed.

Bristol Rovers’ home clash with Wycombe and Port Vale’s trip to Morecambe have fallen in Sky Bet League One because of icy pitches.

“The freezing weather conditions have turned standing water into frozen areas, which has led to an unsafe playing surface,” Rovers said on their website.

Morecambe announced that their pitch is unplayable and, with more cold weather due, there is little hope of it improving.

Doncaster’s League Two showdown with Tranmere at the Eco-Power Stadium has also been postponed on safety grounds.

The Vanarama National League has suffered on account of the bad weather as well with games at Eastleigh, Halifax, Maidenhead and Woking unable to go ahead.