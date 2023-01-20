Cristiano Ronaldo happy to see Lionel Messi and Co – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association January 20 2023, 6.08pm Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scored twice on his first appearance in Saudi Arabia with Lionel Messi (left) also on target (Hussein Malla/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20. Football Cristiano Ronaldo was happy to see Lionel Messi and Co. A big win for Manchester City. The right response 🤝 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/qG8EzoFDEa— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) January 20, 2023 What a comeback! Proud of the boys😍💙 pic.twitter.com/QGpMuGwTg3— Manuel Akanji (@ManuAkanji) January 19, 2023 Jamie Carragher was proud. Proud day for @TheOKFoundation with the first defibrillator installed @KDHSLiverpool as part of the Government’s national rollout. #defibssavelives pic.twitter.com/mVALPp0zcb— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 20, 2023 Manchester United and England midfielder Katie Zelem was celebrating her 27th birthday. Have a great birthday, @katiezelem! 🎂 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3suBhMCP5f— Lionesses (@Lionesses) January 20, 2023 It’s also a big day for Fulham captain Tom Cairney, who turned 32. It's the Captain's birthday! 🎂Hope you have a great day, @ThomasCairney. #AintNobody 🧙♂️ | #FFC pic.twitter.com/U52T8dwaWP— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 20, 2023 Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers was 28 today. Happy birthday, @CalumChambers95. 🎊 pic.twitter.com/Nv4fuc4dRm— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 20, 2023 Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal. London calling! 📞 Excited to join @Arsenal, here we go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hKNyGsv2wQ— Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) January 20, 2023 Tennis Coco Gauff marched on. slicing my way into the second week! #ChopChop 🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/NBTUaE4Adc— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 20, 2023 But there was disappointment for Cameron Norrie. Cam Norrie loses an epic to an inspired Jiri Lehecka#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3ZrPHjcoKG— LTA (@the_LTA) January 20, 2023 Rugby Union Joe Marler was unhappy with rugby's new tackle rules. What he said…… https://t.co/N0tLw0hVJ6— Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) January 20, 2023 Who the hell did they get to advise on this?— Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) January 20, 2023 Formula One The F1 boys hit up the NBA. When @F1 meets @NBA! 🏀✨@OconEsteban, @PierreGASLY and @Charles_Leclerc had front-row seats for the Bulls vs. Pistons in Paris 🤩📸 x @PierreGASLY #F1 #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/gAvsf5dSAV— Formula 1 (@F1) January 20, 2023 