Copenhagen left-back Victor Kristiansen joins Leicester By Press Association January 20 2023, 9.14pm Victor Kristiansen has joined Leicester (Nick Potts/PA) Leicester have signed Danish full-back Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old left-back, capped at under-21 level by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal and will join the Foxes subject to international clearance. Kristiansen told Leicester's website: "It feels amazing. It's really exciting to be here and I'm so excited to meet everyone at the club, as well as the fans. "The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and Leicester is a top team, so of course I was excited. It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity." Kristiansen played in all six of Copenhagen's Champions League group stage matches this season, facing Manchester City twice. He will not be eligible to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.