Daniel Jebbison goal sinks Hull as Sheffield United maintain promotion push

Daniel Jebbison’s first league goal for Sheffield United since May 2021 secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Hull.

The 19-year-old striker ended his 18-game league drought for the Blades as Paul Heckingbottom’s men maintained their relentless automatic promotion push with an 11th victory from their last 13 games in all competitions.

Hull, though, put up a strong fight and were pressing for an equaliser until a moment of petulance saw Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh red carded for an attempted head butt in the 85th minute.

The game’s decisive goal came from the night’s first attack in the fourth minute when Anel Ahmedhodzic broke down the right channel and slipped the ball inside for Iliman Ndiaye.

His shot was blocked but the ball broke kindly for Jebbison, who stabbed in from seven yards.

Hull almost hit back immediately, but Wes Foderingham was quickly out of his goal to deny Aaron Connolly after he had raced on to an Oscar Estupinan through-ball.

But the Blades were only denied a second of the night when Alfie Jones made a brilliant block to thwart Jayden Bogle after he had latched on to a big boot forward by Foderingham.

Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram then reacted well to save at his near post after Sander Berge had played Jebbison in on goal.

At the other end Estupinan cleared the crossbar with a header after Jacob Greaves had won an aerial ball into the box.

But the hosts finished the half the stronger, with Tommy Doyle’s curling effort from the edge of the area tipped around an upright by Ingram and Berge heading over after exchanging passes with Jebbison.

After the break, a stretching John Egan failed to fully extend Ingram at his far post, while a curling attempt with the outside of his boot from Doyle was headed away from the visitors’ goal by Jones.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior responded by making a triple substitution just past the hour and two of the replacements – Ozan Tufan and Tetteh – swiftly combined to tee up an opportunity for Connolly that he lofted well over.

Tetteh also tried his luck with a 30-yard drive that drifted well wide, while moments later Jones headed past the near post from a corner.

Former Blade Regan Slater then climbed highest again in the home box to meet another corner, but his effort cleared the crossbar.

But Tetteh’s lively cameo came to an end when, after jostling with fellow substitute Oli McBurnie in preparation for an away free-kick, he thrust his head into the United striker’s face.

Tetteh was dismissed and with him went Hull’s hopes extending their unbeaten away run to an eighth games.