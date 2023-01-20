Jurgen Klopp ‘pretty sure’ Liverpool should not let James Milner go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp ‘pretty sure’ Liverpool should not let James Milner go

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 10.34pm Updated: January 21 2023, 7.34am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes in James Milner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes in James Milner (Peter Byrne/PA)

Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner remains important to the club despite his age, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Milner turned 37 earlier this month and has started in just seven of his 21 appearances this season.

He is out of contract in June having signed a 12-month extension last summer but his influence in the dressing room cannot be under-estimated and Klopp admits they are preparing a number of options, which could include a coaching role, come the end of the campaign.

“We have different plans for Milly but Milly wants to keep playing,” said Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and James Milner
James Milner performs an important role in Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When you see him play the other night (in the FA Cup replay victory at Wolves) I think everyone understands that.

“You can’t judge him normal for his age. He is 37, doesn’t look a day like this when he is in training. He is an incredibly important player and in this game (Wolves) you saw that on the pitch as well.

“It is not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season but in 64 games a season Milly could be extremely important. That is how it is. Milly has reached 600 (Premier League) games and most of them for Liverpool.

“I am pretty sure the club should use his character and his mindset because it is really special.

“There might be more fancy players out there but no one with a similar mindset and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am too loyal. It is just a fact.”

Forward Roberto Firmino is also out of contract in the summer but his future appears more uncertain.

Klopp would like the Brazil international, who is currently injured, to stay but the 31-year-old would probably have to accept reduced personal terms to extend his stay at Anfield into a ninth season.

“What could be the reason? When you think a bit, where could it hang, could be the time (length of contract), the money, it is completely normal,” said the manager when asked why a new deal had not been signed.

“Bobby knows the situation here and what we think of him.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates
Roberto Firmino’s contract expires in the summer (Steve Welsh/PA)

“The first part of the season we were not flying but Bobby was the only one who played a normal season.

“He is really important, the link-up, in tight areas having a player with his footballing intelligence, you can develop the game from here.

“He is unselfish and you don’t get that very often. Great player.

“I don’t know 1,000 percent what his plans are, maybe someone else will offer him something better?”

3

