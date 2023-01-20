Transfer embargo won’t be distraction for Blades, says Paul Heckingbottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Transfer embargo won’t be distraction for Blades, says Paul Heckingbottom

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 11.22pm
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side edge out Hull (Danny Lawson/PA).
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side edge out Hull (Danny Lawson/PA).

Paul Heckingbottom is confident Sheffield United will not let a transfer embargo derail their bid for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The English Football League confirmed the Blades had been placed under an embargo, after defaulting on a payment to another club, a matter of hours before Heckingbottom’s second-placed side opened up a 14-point cushion on third-placed Watford with a 1-0 win at home to Hull.

Daniel Jebbison scored the only goal of the game as the hosts maintained their impressive run of form.

The Blades have acknowledged the embargo but stressed in a statement their “primary objective” this season remained promotion to the Premier League.

On the transfer embargo, Heckingbottom said: “The club have put out a statement and I have no more information to share on that.

“The EFL have sanctioned us and we are working out how to deal with that.

“We have dealt with all sorts of things since I have been here and this is just another thing. But we have got ourselves into a good position in the league and whatever the outcome is we won’t roll over.

“I’ve seen quite a lot in football as a player and a manager and it’s just another situation we have to make the best out of. There’s nothing at all I can do about it and it only becomes a distraction for the players if you let it be.”

Heckingbottom believes 19-year-old striker Jebbison is beginning to learn how to use his athleticism following his match-winning display.

Jebbison was handed his second league start of the season and responded by scoring the winner in the fourth minute.

His seven-yard strike also represented his first league goal for the Blades since May 2021 and proved enough, even though the visitors were pressing for an equaliser until the 85th minute when substitute Benjamin Tetteh was sent off for aiming a headbutt at Oli McBurnie.

Heckingbottom said: “I don’t know what my best team is, but we made the change because we wanted Jebbo to get in behind their defence and stretch them. It was very much a horses-for-courses decision and it worked well.

“He’s very athletic and that’s what sets him apart. But there’s no point in being the fastest over the first 10 metres unless you learn to use that and he’s starting to do that.

“I’m pleased he got a goal and he had another big chance when he got slid in. He also worked his socks off and can be pleased with his contribution.”

Hull boss Liam Rosenior felt Tetteh got caught up in the emotion of the game.

“I think it was to do with the emotion both teams were showing,” Rosenior said. “They were giving everything and Benji made a mistake.

“He apologised to me and the players afterwards and it was a real shame because, at that point, we were looking like we were going to score.

“We were winning corner after corner and getting entries into their box. Benji also showed a lot of quality after coming on and he will be a big loss for us now.”

Rosenior took a lot of encouragement, however, from his team’s overall performance.

“I thought we pushed a very good team all the way,” he added.

“We went down a goal through switching off at a pattern of play that we knew to expect from Sheffield United, which was disappointing. But a lot of teams would have gone under after conceding so early and we didn’t. Even when we had 10 men on the pitch at the end, we were still pushing.

“Now I just need the players to start believing in their ability, because we’re not far away from being a very good team at this level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side edge out Hull (Danny Lawson/PA).
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side edge out Hull (Danny Lawson/PA).
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented