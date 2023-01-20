Transfer embargo won’t be distraction for Blades, says Paul Heckingbottom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Heckingbottom is confident Sheffield United will not let a transfer embargo derail their bid for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The English Football League confirmed the Blades had been placed under an embargo, after defaulting on a payment to another club, a matter of hours before Heckingbottom’s second-placed side opened up a 14-point cushion on third-placed Watford with a 1-0 win at home to Hull.

Daniel Jebbison scored the only goal of the game as the hosts maintained their impressive run of form.

The Blades have acknowledged the embargo but stressed in a statement their “primary objective” this season remained promotion to the Premier League.

On the transfer embargo, Heckingbottom said: “The club have put out a statement and I have no more information to share on that.

“The EFL have sanctioned us and we are working out how to deal with that.

“We have dealt with all sorts of things since I have been here and this is just another thing. But we have got ourselves into a good position in the league and whatever the outcome is we won’t roll over.

“I’ve seen quite a lot in football as a player and a manager and it’s just another situation we have to make the best out of. There’s nothing at all I can do about it and it only becomes a distraction for the players if you let it be.”

Heckingbottom believes 19-year-old striker Jebbison is beginning to learn how to use his athleticism following his match-winning display.

Jebbison was handed his second league start of the season and responded by scoring the winner in the fourth minute.

His seven-yard strike also represented his first league goal for the Blades since May 2021 and proved enough, even though the visitors were pressing for an equaliser until the 85th minute when substitute Benjamin Tetteh was sent off for aiming a headbutt at Oli McBurnie.

Heckingbottom said: “I don’t know what my best team is, but we made the change because we wanted Jebbo to get in behind their defence and stretch them. It was very much a horses-for-courses decision and it worked well.

“He’s very athletic and that’s what sets him apart. But there’s no point in being the fastest over the first 10 metres unless you learn to use that and he’s starting to do that.

“I’m pleased he got a goal and he had another big chance when he got slid in. He also worked his socks off and can be pleased with his contribution.”

Hull boss Liam Rosenior felt Tetteh got caught up in the emotion of the game.

“I think it was to do with the emotion both teams were showing,” Rosenior said. “They were giving everything and Benji made a mistake.

“He apologised to me and the players afterwards and it was a real shame because, at that point, we were looking like we were going to score.

“We were winning corner after corner and getting entries into their box. Benji also showed a lot of quality after coming on and he will be a big loss for us now.”

Rosenior took a lot of encouragement, however, from his team’s overall performance.

“I thought we pushed a very good team all the way,” he added.

“We went down a goal through switching off at a pattern of play that we knew to expect from Sheffield United, which was disappointing. But a lot of teams would have gone under after conceding so early and we didn’t. Even when we had 10 men on the pitch at the end, we were still pushing.

“Now I just need the players to start believing in their ability, because we’re not far away from being a very good team at this level.”