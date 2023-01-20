Scott Twine’s return to become matchwinner is typical Burnley – Vincent Kompany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Twine’s return to become matchwinner is typical Burnley – Vincent Kompany

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 11.52pm
Vincent Kompany’s (right) Burnley fought back to beat West Brom (Martin Rickett/PA)
Vincent Kompany's (right) Burnley fought back to beat West Brom (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vincent Kompany believes that Scott Twine’s return from injury to become a Burnley matchwinner is typical of the sort of story the club need to be successful.

Midfielder Twine has made just five substitute appearances for the club since his summer move from MK Dons, having been hampered by a serious of minor injuries.

He came on as a substitute on Friday night to score his first goal for Burnley with a stunning late free-kick that secured a 2-1 Championship victory over West Brom.

The win – Burnley’s eighth in a row in the league – moves them 19 points clear of third-placed Watford, with automatic promotion back to the Premier League now looking a certainty.

The Clarets had to come from a goal behind to win with Darnell Furlong’s seventh-minute header giving in-form Albion hope of a 10th win in 11 league games before the hosts fought back.

Nathan Tella equalised with 15 minutes to go, then Twine struck the late winner to clinch maximum points.

It came a week after German defender Jordan Beyer’s first goal in senior football secured Kompany’s side a 1-0 victory over Coventry, emphasising for Kompany the importance of matchwinners emerging across his squad.

Kompany said: “I’m pleased for Twiney. As soon as he was behind that ball, you see his routine, you see his concentration, you see he’s in the zone, there’s a good chance the ball goes in. It tells a story of our group.

“He hadn’t scored this season, that’s another one (after Beyer). I’ve never seen a team be successful without these type of stories.

“I think the group felt his pain as well. He wasn’t not playing for any issues other than he had injuries. And it was little niggles, it wasn’t anything bad or damaging.

“But when you’re a football player, obviously the group feels it with you.

“Tonight he took his opportunity and the players have seen what he has gone through and you see there was a special little bit of happiness for him from everyone.”

Even in defeat, West Brom showed the resolute qualities that have seen them rise from the bottom of the Championship into the play-off places since Carlos Corberan’s appointment in October.

The Albion head coach acknowledged Burnley’s superiority, but said the defeat had left his players “in pain”.

He said: “I think it was one game where Burnley were better than us. It’s true that we scored early in the game and we had the feeling we were controlling the attacks. They had the ball but we were controlling the attacks – and we defended well.

“But they attacked really well. In the second half, we conceded more chances but I could see only a couple of situations where we were suffering.

“But to win these type of games, you have to be perfect in everything.

“They are a team where the keeper is a playmaker, so it’s very difficult to press them. But I think the key is what you do when you have the chance to use the ball and we didn’t find any solutions to the speed of their pressing.

“The team feel pain not because they lost late, but because they committed everything to the situation. They put in an amazing effort.”

