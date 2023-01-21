Dan Evans suffers straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev at Australian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Evans suffers straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev at Australian Open

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 4.12am Updated: January 21 2023, 7.10am
Dan Evans was given the runaround by Andrey Rublev (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Dan Evans was given the runaround by Andrey Rublev (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Dan Evans was overpowered by fifth seed Andrey Rublev in a straight-sets defeat at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Evans had lived up to his 25th seeding by reaching the third round and went into the match as the underdog but had reason to believe he could cause an upset having won three of his six previous clashes with Rublev.

However, the Russian crunched 60 winners compared with only 22 unforced errors in a quality display to win 6-4 6-2 6-3 and leave Andy Murray as the only British singles player remaining ahead of his meeting with Roberto Bautista Agut later.

There is nothing subtle about the game of Rublev, he simply hits the ball as hard as he can, especially off the forehand, but he has done it consistently enough to stay in the top 10 for virtually the entirety of the last two years.

Evans spends much of his time feeling like he is competing in a higher weight category as one of the smaller players on tour.

Speaking after his second-round match, he said: “Everybody’s dealt the cards. I’m sure some people would like to have a bit more skill and feel. I’d like to have a bit more power. It is what it is.”

The 32-year-old did a good job of dealing with the big blows coming from the other end during the first set, and a backhand fizzed up the line in the seventh game gave Evans a break point.

But Rublev saved it and, when the Russian created a set point at 4-5, this time Evans netted.

Rublev, who has come as close as any of the Russian male players to criticising the actions of his home country, was taunted by several fans prominently displaying a Ukrainian flag during his previous match.

Dan Evans stretches for a forehand
Dan Evans stretches for a forehand (Ng Han Guan/AP)

There was no repeat of that here and little to unsettle him, with Evans broken from 40-0 as Rublev opened up a 4-2 lead in the second set.

Rublev was playing better and better, pushing Evans well behind the baseline and offering the British player only a few crumbs in terms of errors.

Evans continued to battle but, although he saved three set points at 2-5, Rublev took the fourth and then opened up a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Evans had to save five break points just to stop the run of games against him at seven, and Rublev avoided any late hiccups, clinching victory after two hours and nine minutes.

