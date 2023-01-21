Robbie Neilson targets Scottish Cup glory as Hearts gear up for Hibs showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson targets Scottish Cup glory as Hearts gear up for Hibs showdown

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 9.32am Updated: January 21 2023, 9.50am
Robbie Neilson is chasing Scottish Cup glory (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson is chasing Scottish Cup glory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robbie Neilson hopes a victory over city rivals Hibernian can set Hearts on their way to Scottish Cup glory.

The Jambos took Celtic to penalties in the 2020 final and then went to extra-time against Rangers in last season’s showpiece but ultimately finished runners-up on both occasions.

Having got so close in recent seasons, Neilson is determined to go a step further this year as his side kick off their latest tilt at the competition with a fourth-round tie away to their city rivals on Sunday.

“We want to get back to the final and win it this time,” said the Hearts boss. “We’ve made two of the last three finals and got beat in those finals.

“We’re getting closer and closer but we need to make that final step. Ultimately we need to win this game on Sunday and, if we do that, we’ll move on to the next one.”

Hearts have not lost to Hibs since Boxing Day 2019 and Neilson is hoping they can extend their unbeaten Edinburgh derby run to nine games this weekend.

“Our recent derby record is great, but you’re only as good as your last one so we need to make sure we’re ready for Sunday,” he said. “It’s a huge game and one we’re really looking forward to. Hopefully we can continue that record.”

Hearts go into the match in buoyant mood as Wednesday’s 5-0 cinch Premiership win over Aberdeen made it eight games in a row undefeated and took them seven points clear of their nearest rivals in the battle for third place.

“We’ve had a decent season so far, but there’s still a lot to play for and a long way to go,” said Neilson. “There are 16 games to go in the league and hopefully a Scottish Cup run as well so there’s a lot to play for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented