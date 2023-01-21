‘Fantastic’ Josip Juranovic heading to Union Berlin with Celtic boss blessing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Fantastic’ Josip Juranovic heading to Union Berlin with Celtic boss blessing

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 3.34pm
Josip Juranovic is set to join Union Berlin (Steve Welsh/PA)
Josip Juranovic is set to join Union Berlin (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has hailed Josip Juranovic’s contribution to the club after giving the Croatia full-back the go-ahead to move to Germany.

The Scottish champions have accepted a reported offer of up to £10million from Union Berlin for the 28-year-old, whose World Cup performances sparked a wave of interest.

Giorgos Giakoumakis looks set to follow Juranovic out of the door after being left out of Celtic’s 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Morton on Saturday while Celtic appear to be closing in on a deal for for 21-year-old South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu of Suwon Bluewings.

Juranovic arrived from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2021 and helped Postecoglou to a cinch Premiership and League Cup double in his first season in charge.

The Celtic boss said: “He’s been given permission to travel and he’ll have a medical with Union Berlin. I assume that if all goes well then he’ll move.

“I think he’s been fantastic, I’ve loved working with Josip. He’s been a really popular member of the dressing room, he’s been a key contributor last year to what was a very, very important season, in the context of what had happened the season before.

“The fact we had to rebuild the team and get back to where we wanted to be, he was a key component of that.

“With all of the lads, I’m constantly in dialogue with them about themselves and their careers and people have to appreciate Josip is 28 years old but he hasn’t really got to the highest level until late in his career.

“I think he just wants to maximise his opportunities and, to be honest, I agree with him. That’s what all of us have in our careers, a limited time and we want to take opportunities.

“He leaves here as a fantastic player and as somebody who contributed to what was a really important season for us.

“I certainly wish him well and I hope he goes over there and kills it. He’s very well respected within our dressing room and will be missed but that is the nature of football.”

Giakoumakis has been linked with the likes of Urawa Red Diamonds and Sampdoria and missed out for the second game running.

“He had that little niggle,” Postecoglou said. “He trained on Friday but it’s fair to say there is a fair bit going on with him in the background as well and my view is that it’s not just about the physical but the mental too.

“I had a good chat with him and until he gets some clarity about what’s happening with him, I think as well as the physical stuff I thought it was better to leave him out.”

Postecoglou would not confirm whether Celtic had had a bid for Oh accepted.

“We are working on things but not confirmed yet,” he said. “We are progressing things and there is only a week to go while we continue this weekly dance we do.

“The lights are dimming and the last song is about to be played and we can all go home and have a nice lie down.

“But everything will happen in the next couple of days hopefully.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented