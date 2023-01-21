Marcus Smith ‘on verge of being world class’ – Tabai Matson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Smith ‘on verge of being world class’ – Tabai Matson

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 4.34pm Updated: January 21 2023, 4.48pm
Harlequins’ Marcus Smith was praised after his display against the Sharks (Ben Whitely, PA)
Harlequins' Marcus Smith was praised after his display against the Sharks (Ben Whitely, PA)

Harlequins boss Tabai Matson believes Marcus Smith is on the brink of becoming a world class fly-half after watching him orchestrate the Sharks’ downfall in a 39-29 Heineken Champions Cup victory.

Smith pulled the strings as Quins clinched their first win in any competition since December 18, their five-point haul in excellent conditions securing a place in the round of 16 and keeping alive the possibility of a home tie.

An ankle problem sidelined Smith for the last two months until his comeback against Racing 92 last weekend and on Monday he will enter the England camp with the aim of retaining the number 10 jersey he wore in the autumn.

Harlequins v Cell C Sharks – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool A – Twickenham Stoop
Harlequins coach Tabai Matson was full of praise for Marcus Smith (PA)

“For Marcus to do 80 minutes two games in a row and be in really good physical condition after that injury is phenomenal,” Matson said.

“It shows his work ethic, his preparation, because you would never have thought he had that much time out of the game.

“He’s great to watch. He’s clearly a quality player and is verging on being world class.

“When the conditions are right and he’s got a forward pack that does what it does and we win the physicality battle, he’s always going to look good on the front foot.”

The four-try demolition of a Sharks side that paraded South Africa stars Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Lukhanyo Am was the last Quins game overseen by Matson’s assistant Nick Evans before he takes charge of England’s attack for the Six Nations.

“We’ve all been really desperate to play in really good conditions and get back to scoring tries,” Matson said.

“On a day like that Nick orchestrated a pretty good gameplan that when it’s executed looks pretty spectacular.

“This win feels really good for a number of reasons. It’s been five weeks since we’ve won so to be back in the winning circle, playing in a manner we’re really proud of and delivering a good performance with five tries. It’s a great feeling.”

