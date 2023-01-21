Mikael Mandron’s double helps Motherwell beat Arbroath in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikael Mandron’s double helps Motherwell beat Arbroath in Scottish Cup

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 5.02pm
Mikael Mandron notched his first Motherwell goals (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mikael Mandron scored a double on his first start for Motherwell as the cinch Premiership strugglers progressed to the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 2-0 victory away to Championship side Arbroath.

The fourth-round tie at Gayfield looked hazardous for the Steelmen, who headed to Scotland’s north-east coast having failed to triumph in any of their previous eight matches.

But a first-half goal and a stoppage-time effort from French striker Mandron, who joined from Gillingham earlier this month, secured a first win since late October for Steven Hammell’s side.

Arbroath – second-bottom of the cinch Championship – made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Ayr the previous weekend as goalkeeper Cameron Gill and Scott Bitsindou replaced Derek Gaston and David Gold respectively.

There were three alterations to the Motherwell team that started their 2-2 draw with Ross County as Sondre Solholm Johansen and Kevin van Veen dropped out while Matt Penney had returned to parent club Ipswich earlier in the week.

Shane Blaney, Callum Slattery and Mandron, who made his debut as a substitute last weekend, were all added to the XI.

The top-flight side had the first chance of the match but Blair Spittal drove his angled shot into the side-netting from inside the box.

Well then had the ball in the net in the 10th minute but Stuart McKinstry’s close-range effort was ruled out after a foul by Mandron on Gill while attacking a corner.

The hosts were forced into a change in the 14th minute when key man Ricky Little had to go off injured, with Gold coming on in his place.

A minute later, Arbroath had their first attempt of the match but Sean Adarkwa’s strike from just outside the box was straight at keeper Liam Kelly.

Motherwell made the breakthrough in the 26th minute when Spittal split the home defence with a lovely through ball to McKinstry who drew Gill and squared for Mandron to tap into an open goal.

The Red Lichties were struggling to carve out any clear chances and left-back Colin Hamilton fired harmlessly wide from the edge of the box in the 33rd minute before team-mate Adarkwa curled a low 20-yard effort just past the far post nine minutes later.

The Steelmen had a good chance to double their lead in the 54th minute when the ball broke kindly to McKinstry inside the box but Gill raced out and made himself big as he pushed the shot behind for a corner.

McKinstry and Mandron both spurned late opportunities to notch a second for the visitors before the Frenchman turned in a Sean Goss cross with virtually the last kick of the game.

