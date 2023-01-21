Derby keep unbeaten run going with victory over Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Conor Hourihane scored as Derby extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 games with a 2-1 win over Sky Bet League One play-off rivals Bolton.

Wanderers had conceded only once in eight outings before Mendez-Laing set the fourth-placed Rams on the way to a fifth straight win after 16 minutes.

Defender Will Aimson was initially credited with turning Tom Barkhuizen’s right wing cross into his own net, but Mendez-Laing’s sixth goal of the season, and first in 2023, was later confirmed.

More than 30,000 watched the third tier’s match of the day, and the home crowd celebrated a second goal 18 minutes from time.

Mendez-Laing and then Barkhuizen combined for Hourihane to power in his sixth of the campaign.

Bolton have never won at Pride Park or achieved an away win over the Rams since 1981, and they were unable to avoid a first defeat in nine games despite substitute Kieran Sadlier’s stoppage-time consolation.