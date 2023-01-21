Mo Eisa at the double to lift MK Dons out of relegation zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mo Eisa scored twice as MK Dons beat fellow strugglers Forest Green 2-1 to move out of the Sky Bet League One drop zone.

The visitors had to come from behind after Myles Peart-Harris put Rovers ahead in the 29th minute.

Brentford loanee Peart-Harris easily tapped in his fourth league goal of the season from a couple of yards after being teed up by co-striker Amadou Bakayoko, making his home debut following a permanent switch from Bolton.

However, the scores were level two minutes before the break. Striker Eisa had started the game on the right but caught the home defence napping by switching sides and then met a cross from Jonathan Leko before slotting in a low eight-yard shot from a tight angle.

Eisa won it in the 52nd minute when he raced into the area on the left to collect a defence-splitting pass from Josh McEachran before stroking in his third goal of the campaign.

The result left Forest Green rooted to the foot of the League One table and lifted MK Dons to 19th.