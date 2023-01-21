Aaron Hayden’s last-gasp header snatches Wrexham victory at Maidstone By Press Association January 21 2023, 5.18pm A late Aaron Hayden goal secured three points for Wrexham (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A stoppage-time goal from Aaron Hayden snatched Wrexham a 3-2 win against Maidstone. The clash was one of only two National League games to go ahead after postponements due to the weather, and the result means Phil Parkinson’s side are now level on points with leaders Notts County. Wrexham took the lead on the half-hour when Luke Young chipped the ball home from the edge of the box. They were then awarded a penalty in the 59th minute after Paul Mullin was fouled and the striker stepped up to slot the ball into the bottom corner. Maidstone pulled a goal back after 72 minutes when Jack Barham slammed a shot past Mark Howard. Barham grabbed an equaliser for the Stones seven minutes later, heading the ball into the bottom-right corner. But Wrexham pushed for a winner, and Hayden’s header stole victory for the Red Dragons. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history 2 Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k 3 Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation 4 15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road 5 5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed 6 How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged… 7 Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge 8 Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them… 9 L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver 10 Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period More from The Courier No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod… St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the… Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell… Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup… No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley… Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices Editor's Picks Carnoustie cannabis dealer’s home raided hours after he collected drugs Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley Cyrus Bid to have soldier’s name added to Freuchie war memorial 108 years after death Roadworks lasting a month to start in Stobswell area of Dundee Dundee head teacher leader: How social media has transformed school bullying Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as ‘bad people’ Dundee street artist reveals hostile ‘different world’ of city’s graffiti scene – and how she’s fighting back with flower power GILLIAN LORD: How Sophie from Romania gave us all hope Pretty Strathtay house has separate holiday cottage and was once home to a camel World champion drummer Adam, 8, relishing first piping event as Coupar Angus band returns Most Commented 1 We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed 2 Dundee-based MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 3 Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing eight-year-olds to change gender 4 Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel 5 JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is a busted flush – and Nicola Sturgeon may finally have played losing hand 6 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event 7 Angus cafe owner makes 'use cash' plea as card charges eat into profits 8 All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation 9 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 10 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues