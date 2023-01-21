Michael Cheek double earns Bromley share of points against Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Cheek bagged a brace to earn Bromley a 2-2 draw at home to Aldershot in the National League.

Having gone five games without a goal, the 31-year-old striker struck for the sixth time this season, heading in on the line following a scramble in the 36th minute.

It cancelled out Aldershot’s 16th-minute opener through on-loan Colchester striker Jake Hutchinson, who finished well beyond Reice Charles-Cook from Tyler Cordner’s through-ball.

Aldershot went back in front 20 minutes from time when Ollie Harfield’s free-kick was deflected into his own goal by Billy Bingham.

But three minutes later, Cheek notched his second with a close-range finish from Corey Whitely’s pass before he missed a glorious opportunity in the closing stages.