Luke Leahy leads Shrewsbury to thumping win over Cambridge

Luke Leahy stole the show as Shrewsbury got back to winning ways at home with a thumping 5-1 victory over relegation-threatened Cambridge.

The Shrews skipper bookended a brilliant win and set up two others in their first victory at home since December 10, while visitors Cambridge sunk deeper into trouble with a fourth straight defeat.

Town started strongly but the U’s held firm until Paul Digby gifted the hosts a penalty when he felled Matthew Pennington.

Leahy got the party started from the spot as he scored for a second game running in the 31st minute.

Jordan Shipley sent the hosts into the break with a two-goal cushion as he chalked up a first league goal since October with a stunning 20-yard strike in first-half stoppage time.

Defender Pennington powered home his sixth goal of the season from Leahy’s corner just before the hour.

Joe Ironside clawed back a consolation for the downbeat visitors before Christian Saydee completed a dazzling run with a neat finish 20 minutes from time.

Leahy completed a brilliant performance with a fifth at the end.