Plymouth maintain top spot in League One with hard-fought win over Cheltenham

Plymouth maintained top spot in League One with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Cheltenham at a sold out Home Park.

Argyle took a grip on the game when they scored two goals within as many minutes midway through the first half.

Central defender Dan Scarr volleyed in Jordan Houghton’s cross after 26 minutes.

Two minutes later, Scottish striker Ryan Hardie latched on to Finn Azaz’s defence-splitting pass to fire home from outside the box.

Cheltenham responded with Will Ferry cutting the ball back for Taylor Perry to smash home five minutes before the break.

Town started the second half in the ascendancy but it was Argyle who scored next.

Azaz again proved provider putting Callum Wright in on goal to hammer home Argyle’s third goal after 64 minutes against one of his former loan clubs.

Alfie May picked out the bottom corner to reduce the deficit six minutes later, but – with Cheltenham looking to level – Jay Matete broke from defence.

Matete ran the length of the field, holding off former Argyle loan signing Ryan Broom, before teeing up striker Sam Cosgrove to make it 4-2.