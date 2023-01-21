Steve Cotterill salutes Shrewsbury’s five-star show against Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cotterill salutes Shrewsbury’s five-star show against Cambridge

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 5.57pm
Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill hailed his five-star side after their thumping 5-1 win over struggling Cambridge.

The Sky Bet League One fixture at New Meadow beat the big freeze which saw 14 games called off across the English Football League.

United were left wishing the weather had intervened after this horror show, a fourth straight defeat, dropped them deeper into relegation trouble.

For Cotterill’s charges it was a welcome first home win since December 10.

Captain Luke Leahy bookended a super Shrewsbury performance which saw Jordan Shipley, Matthew Pennington and Christian Saydee also get in on the act.

Joe Ironside grabbed a second-half consolation for the shell-shocked U’s.

Cotterill, whose side also put four past Burton last time out, said: “I didn’t think scorelines like these would come, I’d hope they would come but I didn’t expect them.

“I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to say I expected it. This is a tough league, an incredibly tough league.

“I’m delighted to be back in the top half. The third goal was really important because you can switch off; it’s natural. It happens to so many teams.

“There were some great goals. Jordan’s finish was a great finish, but you have to remember the work rate in the build up.

“Christian’s goal was a special goal too. I’m really pleased for him, he’s been great since coming in. And Penno really deserves his goal today as well.

“I wasn’t happy with the goal we conceded. I’m disappointed we didn’t keep a clean sheet.”

It was a tough day at the office for U’s boss Mark Bonner.

He said: “I’m a bit embarrassed by the result and performance in the end.

“The game didn’t need to go like that, the result didn’t need to be like that and the performance didn’t need to go like that.

“We let the game run away from us in the second half. We do what we always do, we started the game really well, but we couldn’t get ahead of the game.

“We gave the referee the chance to give them a penalty because we were too erratic in our defending.

“It’s a tough team to go behind against and then we got caught by the same ball in behind a few times.

“It was game over when they scored the third goal. We got a goal back but the fourth killed us. We were dead towards the end really.

“We were lacking what we really needed to compete. It’s a poor result and a poor afternoon and another one to add to a poor run of results.

“We need to sharpen up and be a heck of a lot better than we have been.”

