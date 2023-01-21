Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack seal debut win for Portsmouth boss John Mousinho By Press Association January 21 2023, 6.05pm File photo dated 8-09-2021 of Wales’ Joe Morrell. Manager Rob Page has announced his 26 man squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Issue date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Portsmouth boss John Mousinho got his tenure off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory against Exeter. Second-half goals from Marlon Pack and Wales midfielder Joe Morrell secured Pompey’s first home triumph since September. Amid fan protests against Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner, it was Exeter who came closest to scoring in the first half. Luton loanee Matt Macey, making his Pompey debut in goal, ensured it remained goalless at the break with fine saves from Sam Nombe and Josh Key. A shot over the bar by Colby Bishop on eight minutes, and a 20-yard effort put wide by Morrell was all the hosts had to offer in the opening period. Lacey saved early in the second half from Jevani Brown, but it was Pompey who broke the deadlock on 55 minutes. A cross from the right from Zak Swanson was headed clear to the boot of Pack, and he volleyed into the net from 25 yards. A second from Morrell on 74 minutes sealed the points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history 2 Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k 3 Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation 4 15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road 5 5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed 6 How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged… 7 Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge 8 Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them… 9 L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver 10 Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period More from The Courier Dundee were magnificent to a man says Gary Bowyer despite penalty pain at St… No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod… St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the… Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell… Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup… No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley… Editor's Picks Carnoustie cannabis dealer’s home raided hours after he collected drugs Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley Cyrus Bid to have soldier’s name added to Freuchie war memorial 108 years after death Roadworks lasting a month to start in Stobswell area of Dundee Dundee head teacher leader: How social media has transformed school bullying Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as ‘bad people’ Dundee street artist reveals hostile ‘different world’ of city’s graffiti scene – and how she’s fighting back with flower power GILLIAN LORD: How Sophie from Romania gave us all hope Pretty Strathtay house has separate holiday cottage and was once home to a camel World champion drummer Adam, 8, relishing first piping event as Coupar Angus band returns Most Commented 1 We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed 2 Dundee-based MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 3 Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing eight-year-olds to change gender 4 Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel 5 JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is a busted flush – and Nicola Sturgeon may finally have played losing hand 6 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event 7 Angus cafe owner makes 'use cash' plea as card charges eat into profits 8 All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation 9 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 10 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues