Darren Moore pleased with Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘concentration levels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Darren Moore pleased with Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘concentration levels’

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.27pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his side were made to work for their victory over Fleetwood (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his side were made to work for their victory over Fleetwood (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his side were made to work for their 1-0 victory over Fleetwood at Hillsborough.

A first-half goal from Marvin Johnson was enough to give Wednesday the points with Fleetwood having frustrated the home side for large parts of the game.

Moore, who saw Lee Gregory miss a stoppage-time penalty, said: “The game was messy and I have to give credit to the players, the concentration levels were excellent once again.

“We know how dangerous Fleetwood can be and that they were going to ask us questions. They kept coming and made it difficult for us.

“Getting clean sheets gives you a great chance of winning games. I think we’re averaging a clean sheet something like every other game and we want that to continue.

“We had chances and it could have been more comfortable. I did feel in possession we were wasteful on occasion and we didn’t exploit the spaces.

“I think we did some great defensive work. Barring the save from Cameron (Dawson) at the end we didn’t give away many chances. I’m pleased with the goal, Marvin’s chance was difficult and he took it really well.

“There is a big expectation on us and we’re not alien to that. There’s resilience in this team now but there’s always something more to aim for, regardless of the result.

“It’s another good three points for us and now we look on to Cheltenham on Tuesday night.”

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown feels his side need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

He said: “I think in parts we played really well. We defended well as a team and we kept our shape.

“I think we played really well in the first half up until the goal. It is a little bit disappointing, we played some good football but overall I felt it wasn’t the best of games.

“We needed to show more quality and be more ruthless. When you come to a place like this you’re not going to get a lot of chances.

“In the second half we locked them in and restricted them well. We had a bit of possession but didn’t create too many chances.

“We need to score more goals. We had the chances late on and you’ve got to take those chances against the top teams.

“The penalty wasn’t a penalty. Jay (Lynch) got a touch on the ball and you need those decisions to go your way, especially at a big venue like this.

“We’re sat on 29 points and I’m not happy with that, we need to get higher up the league. We now have a huge game against Portsmouth on Tuesday night.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer says his Dundee side should have beaten St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS.
Dundee were magnificent to a man says Gary Bowyer despite penalty pain at St…
Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented